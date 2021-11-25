OLEAN — Two more deaths of Cattaraugus County residents and 102 new cases were reported Wednesday by the health department.
A 53-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man are the most recent COVID-19 victims, according to the health department.
The death toll since April 2020 rose to 173 residents, 34 so far in November, which will be a record month. Previously, February 2021 was the deadliest month of the pandemic with 30 deaths.
The number of cases since the first cases in March 2020 rose to 9,951 on Wednesday, with Thanksgiving’s new cases likely to pit the county over the 10,000 milestone.
So far in November there have been 1,638 cases, eclipsing the earlier record of 1,427 set in December 2020. It could go above 2,000 by the end of the month.
The health department is currently following 670 active cases including 48 who are hospitalized, a very high number. There are another 689 individuals in contact quarantine.
There have now been 4,799 cases in the southeast part of the county, 1,941 cases in the southwest, 1,834 in the northeast and 1,377 in the northwest.
Women represent 5,262 of the cases and 4,689 are men.
Wednesday’s report stated 76 of the new cases were unvaccinated individuals and 26 were vaccinated.
The breakthrough cases indicate a waning of the vaccine’s effectiveness in some people and the high transmissibility of the COVID-19 delta variant. Those who are vaccinated are encouraged to get a booster.
Health officials urge residents who are not vaccinated to make an appointment at a clinic or pharmacy that offers vaccinations. For those who have not completed their vaccine series, appointments can be made to get a second dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
There are now 35,980 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 39,568 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 61% of the 18 and older population and 51.5% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Wednesday’s daily positivity was 5.8%, lower than in recent days, and the seven-day rolling average was 12.1%.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: