Rochester concert stampede

Police tape remains on the ground outside of the Main Street Armory on Monday in Rochester after a concert stampede Sunday night killed one person and injured several others.

 Associated Press

The death toll rose to two on Monday following a stampede at a rap concert in Rochester, New York, that authorities said may have been triggered by unfounded fears of gunfire.

The Memphis rap stars GloRilla and Finesse2tymes had finished performing Sunday night at Rochester’s Main Street Armory when people exiting just after 11 p.m. began to surge dangerously, Police Chief David M. Smith said at a news briefing Monday.

