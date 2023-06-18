FREEDOM — A 17-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl were killed when a man drove into an oncoming lane and lost control before crashing into a car driven by his sister on Freedom Road on Saturday.
State police reported two of the passengers in the sister's 2005 Ford Focus, Havanah S. Lopez, 17, and 6-year-old Molly Kibler, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened shortly after noon in the town of Freedom.
The driver of the Ford Focus, Dahlia J. Klink, 24, and a 4-year old passenger were flown by Mercy Flight to a hospital with serious injuries.
Her brother, Evan R. Klink, 21, who was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram, was treated for injuries and was taken to a state police station in Warsaw for evaluation. A passenger in his car, 19-year old Cameron Klink, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
It was not clear if the passengers in either cars were also related to the drivers. The crash remained under investigation by state police on Sunday.
The state police Collision Reconstruction Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office and the Arcade Fire Department also responded to the scene.