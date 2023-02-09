Police lights
File

SALAMANCA — Two Buffalo residents face several felony charges after a reported burglary of a cannabis dispensary and wild chase early Thursday on U.S. Route 219 from the town of Great Valley to Erie County.

Damion M. Hill, 24, and Anna E. Brown-Melson, 19, were arrested in West Seneca — after an approximately 50-mile chase — when the vehicle Hill was allegedly driving was disabled by law enforcement officers using spike strips. The vehicle went out of control at the junction of Interstate 90 and Interstate 190, struck a guardrail and came to a stop.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social