Officials with the Olean Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and the Cattaraugus-Allegany League of Women Voters have announced that their second attempt to celebrate the 100th anniversary of 1920’s passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, has been cancelled.
An official with the League of Women Voters said the event, which had been cancelled in August of 2020 due to the pandemic, and was rescheduled this year for Sept. 12 at the Palmer Opera House in Cuba has been cancelled again. The second cancellation was due to lower than expected reservations and higher than expected COVID-19 variant infections in the area. The event would have celebrated the centennial celebration of the ratification of the 19th Amendment from 1920 to 2020.
Officials with the two groups thanked all who registered for the event, and hope to offer the celebration sometime in the future.