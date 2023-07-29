LITTLE VALLEY — With a record number of vendors logged in Friday, Cattaraugus County Fair officials turn their sights today to receiving hundreds of livestock, other animals and 4-H exhibits.
The first day of the 180th Cattaraugus County Fair kicks off on Sunday. It runs through Saturday, Aug. 5.
Reduced price tickets are still available today at the Cattaraugus County Fair office until 5 p.m. or at etix.com until midnight. Reduced price tickets are $12 and include Powers & Booth Amusements midway rides. After that, pay-one-price tickets are $15. The midway opens daily at 1 p.m.
Tickets are required for all grandstand shows, even the free ones. Visitors who prefer a particular grandstand section or seat or who do not want to wait in line can go on the etix website and reserve seats by following the simple prompts. Tickets can then be printed or shown at the gate on a cell phone.
Tickets will also be available for purchase on the day of the show, pending availability.
Chase Matthew and Kidd G will perform at Wednesday night’s country music concert and Jake Owen and Tyler Booth are Thursday night’s performers. Other grandstand shows include:
Monday — Demolition Derby.
Tuesday — Figure 8 and Half Car Races.
Friday — Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally.
Saturday, Aug. 5 — Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally/Big Rig Truck Pull.
John Charlesworth, president of the Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society, which owns the fairgrounds and operates the county fair, said Friday that he’d been busy the past two days setting up vendors.
Any changes this year? The fence around half of the track has been removed to provide more vendor and exhibit space, Charlesworth said. There are also more campsites.
There are still grandstand seats and some bleachers for the Wednesday and Thursday night country shows. Charlesworth said he’s looking forward to “big crowds and good weather” for the fair, which he’s been heading for more than 30 years.
“The weather makes a lot of difference,” Charlesworth said. “If it’s hot like it is today, it hurts. It’s not supposed to be hot after today. The weather looks good too.”
Nell Fellows, the fair secretary who helps run the office, said there are a record number of vendors this year. “The grandstand is full, so is the infield,” she said. “There are a lot of new vendors, a lot of new 4-H families and a lot of exhibitors and campers.”
One of the free midway shows, a timber show, had to cancel because the announcer was notified that would be getting a kidney transplant this summer, Fellows said.
TODAY
9 a.m.–noon — Youth Building exhibit judging
8 a.m.-10 a.m. — Junior Dept. and Open Goats must be in place.
9 a.m.–11 a.m. — Junior Dept. and Open Sheep must be in place.
10 am-noon — Junior Dept. and Open Swine must be in place.
11 a.m.–1 p.m. — Junior Dept. Beef must be in place.
Noon – 2 p.m. — Junior Dept. and Open Dairy must be in place.
2 p.m. — All Livestock Animals (Poultry & Rabbits included) must be in place.
3:30 p.m. — Youth Exhibitor Meeting (Livestock Arena).
5 p.m. — Beef and Dairy Steer Weigh-Ins, Goat, Sheep, and Swine Weigh-Ins (Market Animals Only).
5 p.m. — Cloverbud Horseless Horse Show.
6 p.m. — Mounted Games Exhibition (Horse Arena).
SUNDAY
9 a.m. — Exhibition/Fancy Poultry Show (Mary Elizabeth Dunbar Building) .
9 a.m. — Senior Ride (Horse Arena).
10 a.m. — Costume Class Horse & Mini.
10 a.m. — Junior Dept. and Open Goat Obstacle Course (Livestock Arena).
11:30 a.m. — Gaming Horse Show (Horse Arena).
1-3 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Livestock Skillathon (Dairy Arena).
6:30 p.m. — Parade of Animals.
7 p.m. — Goat Showmanship Practice and Goat Livestock Interviews (Livestock Arena).
MONDAY
9 a.m. — Western Horse Show (Horse Arena).
9 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Livestock Judging Contest (Livestock Arena).
10 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Dairy Judging Contest 4-H/FFA Agronomy Contest.
11 a.m. — Junior Dept. and Open Goat Show (Livestock Arena).
4:30 p.m. — Miniature Horse Show (Horse Arena).
5 p.m. — Poultry Livestock Interviews.
6 p.m. — Junior Dept. Swine Breed Show and Open Hog Show (Livestock Arena).
6 p.m. — Dairy Showmanship Practice (Dairy Arena).
TUESDAY
9 a.m. — Dressage Horse Show followed by Jumping (Horse Arena).
9 a.m. — Open Holstein Show (Dairy Arena).
9 a.m. — Poultry Knowledge Contest (Mary Elizabeth Dunbar Building).
10 a.m. — Junior Dept. Swine Show – Showmanship and Market (Livestock Arena).
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Wildlife, Tree and Tool ID (Conservation Building).
1 p.m. — Jumping Horse Show (Horse Arena).
1 p.m. — Sheep Livestock Interviews.
3 p.m. — Rabbit/Cavy Show & Decathlon (Mary Elizabeth Dunbar Building).
4 p.m. — Driving Horse Show (Horse Arena).
7 p.m. — Sheep Showmanship Practice (Livestock Arena).
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. — English Horse Show (Horse Arena).
9 a.m. — Junior Dept. Dairy Show (Dairy Arena).
10:30 a.m. — Master Showmanship Finals for Horse.
11 a.m. Junior Dept. and Open Sheep Show (Livestock Arena).
5 p.m. — Rabbit Livestock Interviews.
5 p.m. — Legislator Social (Snack Shack).
6 p.m. — Cat Show (Outside Poultry Barn).
7 p.m. — Beef and Dairy Steer Showmanship Practice & Photos (Livestock Arena)./
THURSDAY
9 a.m. — Junior Dept. Beef and Dairy Steer Show (Dairy Arena), Master Showmanship Contest Beef Livestock Interviews.
5:00 pm Swine Livestock Interviews.
5 p.m. — Swine Photos (Livestock Arena).
5:30 p.m. Dog Knowledge Contest.
6 p.m. Dog Show (Stage by Youth Building).
FRIDAY
8 a.m. — Beef and Dairy Steer Weigh-Ins.
8:30 a.m. — Goat, Sheep, and Swine Weigh-Ins.
9 a.m. — Open Beef Show (Dairy Arena).
9 a.m. — Dairy Steer and Feeder Calf Livestock Interviews.
10 a.m.-noon — 4-H/FFA FACS Contest (Youth Building).
3 p.m. — Barnyard Olympics (Dairy Arena) Human Pig Show, Animal Sounds Contest, Costume Class (all species) — (Dairy Arena).
6 p.m. — Alumni Showmanship Contest (Dairy Arena)
SATURDAY, AUG. 5
8 a.m. — Open Colored Breeds Dairy Show (Dairy Arena).
1:30 p.m. — Youth Market Animal Sale (Dairy and Livestock Arenas).
For more information go online to cattarauguscofair.com.
