Restaurants and bars in New York started to reopen last weekend, with capacity limits and other restrictions imposed by the state to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
And while Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to relax the rules, he’s also warned bar and restaurant owners that they must follow the limits still in place. Otherwise, he said, the state could use its power to suspend their licenses to serve alcohol.
It’s not an idle threat.
Since Cuomo’s March 16 executive order that closed restaurant dining rooms, the State Liquor Authority has suspended the licenses of 18 establishments statewide found to be in violation of the shutdown order. At least two of those have paid $10,000 fines and have had their licenses restored, SLA spokesman William Crowley said.
One other settlement is pending.
In all, eight of the 18 license suspensions came at places in Upstate New York.
Another 55 places across the state have been charged with violating Cuomo’s orders, with suspensions still possible, Crowley said.
And in the first few days of limited reopening, Cuomo said Sunday, the state received another 25,000 complaints, mostly in New York City and Long Island.
Until last weekend, the bars and restaurants that lost their licenses had allowed customers to enter and consume alcohol or food in violation of the order. The last suspensions for that violation came on May 29.
The Phase 3 limited reopening of bars and restaurants started in parts of Upstate over the weekend. The restrictions in place now include limited seating to 50% of capacity, having servers wear masks at all times and patrons wear them unless seated, and social distancing.
On Monday, Cuomo increased the size limit of gatherings allowed from no more than 10 to no more than 25 people, but the 50% capacity limit remains in place.
Local government agencies, such as county health departments, are required to enforce the rules.
Three bars in Western New York have lost their liquor licenses — two in Erie County and one in Niagara County. Most of the yanked licenses were from downstate establishments, including several in New York City.