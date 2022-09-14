CUBA — The 17th annual Cuba Garlic Festival will get started at 10 a.m. Saturday and continue Sunday with parking on the grounds of the Cuba Block Barn off Route 305.
While all things to do with garlic is the main attraction, throughout the weekend there will be a myriad of things to do for both children and adults and not everything offered has to do with garlic.
There will be music both days featuring roaming barber shoppers and popular local bands on stage. The Cuba-Rushford Central School band will open the event. Among the local bands playing Saturday are Off the Wagon and Not Norman. On Sunday Jack Ellis Keepin’ It Country and the A List band are performing.
There will be K-9 demonstrations, equestrian demos and pony rides, a blacksmithing demonstration, tours of the famous Block Barn and over 140 arts and crafts vendors offering a wide variety of items and food.
Local artist Eric Jones will be drawing caricatures, and also carving pumpkins. Benjamin Berry will entertain children and adults with his circus act and there will be historical vignettes.
The Allegany Arts Association will host its Painted Chair and Table Silent Auction.
There will be contests as the Alfred State College directs a Chopping Contest. The Biggest Bulb (garlic bulb) will also be selected on Saturday.
Throughout the event visitors can learn about garlic. The Garlic Seed Foundation with Bob Dunkel will offer lectures. There will be garlic braiding and cooking demonstrations. And there will be a massive Garlic Market where dozens of varieties of garlic will be for sale.
For a complete schedule of events go to the Cuba Chamber of Commerce website or the Cuba Garlic Festival Facebook page.
Admission is $8. The Cuba Garlic Festival is organized by the Cuba Chamber of Commerce with countless volunteers who work hard throughout the year to bring quality entertainment and education to the event.
Laurie Buzzard brought the idea of an annual Garlic Festival to the Chamber. in 2004. The event takes place on the grounds of the historic Block Barn owned by Bonnie Blair who allows the festival to take place at Empire City Farms located just south of the village on Route 305.