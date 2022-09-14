Cuba Garlic Festival

The Cuba Garlic Festival takes place this weekend on the grounds of the historic Block Barn at Empire City Farm.

CUBA — The 17th annual Cuba Garlic Festival will get started at 10 a.m. Saturday and continue Sunday with parking on the grounds of the Cuba Block Barn off Route 305.

While all things to do with garlic is the main attraction, throughout the weekend there will be a myriad of things to do for both children and adults and not everything offered has to do with garlic.

