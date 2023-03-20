Easter Sunday dinner

Parishioners Jeff and Cheri O’Dell of the First Baptist Church of Olean pack up some of the more than 400 ham and turkey dinners volunteers distributed on Easter Sunday 2021.

 Olean Times Herald file

OLEAN — The First Baptist Church of Olean, Olean Food Pantry and Greater Olean Association of Churches are teaming up to offer a Community Easter Dinner on April 9 to those in need or who may otherwise be alone on the holiday.

The dinner will be free of charge as carry-out and delivered meals (no in-church dining) with a choice of ham or turkey entrees.

Local & Social