OLEAN — The First Baptist Church of Olean, Olean Food Pantry and Greater Olean Association of Churches are teaming up to offer a Community Easter Dinner on April 9 to those in need or who may otherwise be alone on the holiday.
The dinner will be free of charge as carry-out and delivered meals (no in-church dining) with a choice of ham or turkey entrees.
Deliveries beginning at 11:30 a.m. will be made to the Olean, Allegany, Hinsdale and Portville communities. All reservations must be made by calling the church office at (716) 372-5151 by April 5.
Be sure to leave name; delivery address (or note someone will pick up); number of meals and choice of ham or turkey; and a contact number on the message machine. Carryout reservations may be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at 133 S. Union St..
Those who wish to volunteer may also call the church. The dinner is a community-building event that interweaves with Thanksgiving and Christmas community meal offerings. Donations to help defray expenses are also welcomed and appreciated, and may be made by cash or check to Olean First Baptist, with a notation of “Easter dinner.”