BRADFORD, Pa. — Sixteen residents of the region were recognized for earning their Master of Social Work as part of the ninth cohort of students of the Pitt-Bradford MSW Program.
Speakers at the event included Richard Esch, interim president of Pitt-Bradford, and Elizabeth Farmer, dean of the School of Social Work at the University of Pittsburgh.
Student speakers were Jonathan Braeger of Turtlepoint and Jessica Penn of Kersey.
In addition to the student speakers, those graduating were Jennifer Addotta, Lisa Cook and Bobbie Green, all of Bradford; Christopher Barber of Kane; Amanda Bindics of Warren; Conor Kyser of Port Allegany; Kelly Kumpf of Cuba, N.Y.; Holly Linden of Shinglehouse; McKayla Meyer and Annjanett Prechtl, both of St. Marys; John Peterson of Randolph, N.Y.; Jason Rulander of Clarendon; AnnaMarie Swanson of Frewsburg, N.Y.; and Jasmine Wickham-Green, Olean, N.Y.
Graduates began taking classes in the fall of 2018 and completed the required 60 credits this month, including 42 credits of coursework and 18 credits of field placement.
Pitt began offering its Master of Social Work at the Bradford campus in 2002. Since then, more than 125 social work professionals in the Twin Tiers region have completed the degree.
“We are fortunate that most of our MSW graduates stay in our region,” Esch said. “That gives us all a level of comfort in knowing that they are well prepared to make immediate — and often long-lasting — impact on the lives of individuals and families here.”
The Pitt-Bradford MSW Program is recruiting for its 11th cohort to begin classes in the fall of 2022. For more information, contact MSW coordinator Stephanie Eckstrom at (814) 362-7527 or sae102@pitt.edu.