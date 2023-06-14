15 retiring from Salamanca schools with 320-plus years in service

SALAMANCA — Fourteen teachers and staff retiring from the Salamanca City Central School District were recognized by the Board of Education Tuesday for their 321 years of combined service.
Dr. Mark Beehler, district superintendent, introduced many of the retirees, thanking them for their years of dedication to the students and the district as a whole.
“The people we’re recognizing tonight are the individuals who make our buildings a school,” he said.
While the school community is happy for the retirees that they’re moving onto another phase in their lives, Beehler said there’s also sadness in that the contributions that these people have made — the impacts they’ve made on their colleagues and students — are immeasurable.
“This is absolutely a celebration, I have to keep telling myself that,” he said. “We have some gifts and there are cupcakes, but that is nothing compared to what we should be doing to recognize the impact you’ve had on our students here as well as on ourselves.”
While Beehler introduced and congratulated the district-wide staff, the high school retirees were introduced by Principal Chris Siebert and the elementary and intermediate school retirees were introduced by Principal Nikki Beaver.
The honored retirees included:
- Ellie Dougherty, keyboard specialist.
- Roger Bailey, bus driver.
- Shawn Cannon, industrial arts.
- Peggy Revetti, teacher assistant.
- Nancy DiNapoli, math teacher.
- Becky Pierce, teacher assistant.
- Terrie Frazier, bus driver/teacher assistant.
- Anne Easton, teacher assistant.
- Nancy Middaugh, business teacher.
- Kathy Taylor, reading teacher.
- Patti Fields, monitor.
- Sue Haines, bus driver.
- Tim Schnaufer, computers.
- Lynn Magiera, assistant principal.
- Penny Beattie, professional development director.