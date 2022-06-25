OLEAN — Olean High School valedictorian Alexis Trietley attributes her success in the classroom to what she did outside the classroom.
"Diligence, determination, perseverance, dedication, self-motivation and focus are the traits that helped me get to where I am today,” she told those attending the high school’s 140th annual commencement Saturday in the high school auditorium.
The Class of 2022 included 135 graduates.
Trietley also dedicated her speech to the late Ron Shoup, whose seventh-grade health class was the first one she ever had to study for. Trietley noted that Shoup’s first class 42 years ago included her father.
“All of Mr. Shoup’s students since then have been extremely lucky to have had such an amazing role model as a teacher,” Trietley said.
“Mr. Shoup was caring, empathetic, passionate, fair, trustworthy and open-minded,” Trietly said. “It is devastating that our district lost someone who positively impacted each of his students’ lives. He will always be missed and remembered.”
Trietley said, “We were able to have a normal freshman year, a normal first half of sophomore year, and then we were sent home and didn’t go back until the beginning of our junior year.
“Many of us were on different schedules junior year. Some of us were in-person twice a week, online for three days a week, in person three days a week and online twice a week, all in person, all online — and it probably varied throughout the year.” Trietley said.
“We overcame mental health struggles, social struggles and struggles in school we probably wouldn’t have had to deal with if the coronavirus pandemic did not happen. Obviously, the pandemic is not over, but we have had a normal senior year, considering what has happened over the last two years.”
In her salutatory address, Sara Thomas agreed that teachers “who impacted the lives of my peers and myself will not be forgotten.” Olean High School, she added, “has shaped who each and every one of us are today.
“We have dealt with hardships and successes and grown from each experience,” she said. “I do not want to make this whole speech about COVID and what it took from us, but rather what we have gained from our experiences over the last few years.
“Thomas told her classmates: “Class of 2022, no matter what you are going to do in the coming years, each and every one of you should be beyond proud of the success you have had thus far in your career and even more proud of this new and exciting chapter in your life.”
Co-president of the class Jolyn Gibbons gave a welcoming speech. Anna Mest and Katherine Weber served as mistresses of ceremonies.
The Bel Canto Seniors performed “Carry On,” composed by 2022 graduate Jim Chastain.
Board of Education president Andrew Caya and the interim superintendent, Dr. Karen Geelan, congratulated the graduates.
The Olean High School Band performed “Rock Around the Clock” as the graduates left the auditorium.
THE CLASS OF 2022 INCLUDES:
Aaron J. Aiello, Kiley M. Anastasia, Ellison M. Ash-West, Xaiver D. Attwell, Gavin S. Bagliere, Braelyn R. Barber, Christian R. Barta, Kilee J. Bearfield, Maxwell A. Bee, Alana S. Beeson, Seth C. Bellamy, William L. Bergevin, Alexander J. Blehar, Ryan J. Boysha Jr., Jada L. Braley, Renee N. Brown, Jeffrey G. Brush, Emma J. Buckley, Ethan J. Burdick, Ariyana G. Burrows, Zachary M. Byrne;
Reagan A. Campbell-Olmsted, Domonic C. Carleton, Christopher J. Cassford, James L. Chastain, Julius A. Childs, Savannah N. Coker, Erin M. Cortez, Makenna L. Cummings, Joshua C. Dalton, Madison R. Davenport, Desmond E. Davis, Lily M. Deemer, Giovanni N. DiCerbo, Morgan B. Dowdell, Ashley A. Doxey, Adele E. Dwaileebe, Madison R. Ferry, Steven J. Field, Prince J. Foster;
Maria J. Fox, Marques A. Gayton, Jolyn K. Gibbons, Chloe J. Gilliland, Stella S. Gonzalez, David A. Goodsell, Sierra M. Goodwill, Olivia L. Graham, Madalynn J. Graves, Myka C. Grayson, Christopher R. L. Halsey, Arissa M. Hamed, Nicholas P. Harrington, John D. Henzel, Chloe M. Hirt, Stephen M. Hoffman, Quintin A. Humbert, Kenya A. Jackson, Nahzion G. James, Safia E. Javed;
Madison T. Jones, Ryli-Alexa J. Jordan, Nikolus D. Jurenko, Brynn A. Kasperski, Calla S. Katcher, Devin P. Kayes, Ethan T. Kayes, Kaylynn N. Keesler, Chloe M. Kimball, Daniel J. Kivari, Damon A. Liguori, Collin N. Lyons, Kionah R. Malone, Lillie J. Malone, Braydon A. Mandel, Albert D. Martin, Carson S. Martinelli, Nya L. Martinelli, Kamdyn O-B McClain, Anna M. Mest;
Caelyn N. Mett, Maryam Z. Mirza, Delaynie N. Moore, Hannah G. Nelson, Aoife B. Ni She, Makenna R. O'Connell, Roxanne E. Padlo, Makenna E. Pancio, Anayah L. Parks-Barker, Tanvi Patro, Dyllon A. A. Perry, Leigha A. Peterson, Abbigail J. Pettit, Jamison M. Pittman, Corey D. Potter, Francis A. Pyrkos III, Samara S. Rafi, Dusty J. Ray, Byron D. Ring, Jordan D. Rodgers-Bonnell;
Payeton S. Rogers, Ella J. Scanlon, Jaedon N. Schroeder, Brianna M. Schwindler, Ruth N. Scordo, Llian C. Shoup, Iris M. Shreve, Railey A. Silvis, Devin A. Singh, Kyle R. Slaugenhaupt, Jayde M. Smith, Ethan J. Smucinski-O'Brien, Jacob A. Spears, Emily E. St. Clair, Jaden N. Stabb, MaKayla S. Stephan, Jace M. Sullivan, Joshua A. Terhune, Sara M. Thomas, Codie-Lee J. Tidd;
Alexis C. Trietley, Noah J. Trudeau, Samuel L. Ursoy, Corie A. Van Deusen-Farwell, Hannah N. Vanderhoef, Katherine E. Weber, Mason A. Welka, Eliana C. Whitford, Elliott D. Wilber, Noah E. Wilkinson, Jacob R. Williams, Kyah M. Williams, Roy R. Wilson, Maddox P. Windus and Maxwell W. Wolfe.
PRINCIPAL JEFFREY ANDREANO presented awards and scholarships. The recipients are:
Aaron J. Aiello — Tyler Bihler Scholarship, William D. and Catherine Griffin Fraser Scholarship, Anthony and Gayle Iacovino Legacy Scholarship Fund, Bob and Barbara McCord and Jack Karl Scholarship, St. Bonaventure University Friar's Scholarship, Tennis '22 Coach's Award, Soccer '21 Most Improved Player, Tennis '21 Rookie of the Year.
Kiley M. Anastasia — '22 CCAA West I Pitcher of the Year, '22 All Western New York Softball Team, '22 All State Team Softball, '22 Big 30 All-Star Team Softball, '22 OHS Athlete of the Season, '21 CCAA West I All-Star Softball, '21 Big 30 All-Star Team, '19 CCAA East I All-Star Softball, Sectional Titles - '19 Softball B1, '19 Volleyball B, '21 Volleyball B1, '22 Volleyball B.
Ellison M. Ash-West — Patricia McCarthy Scholarship, Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship, RIT Performing Arts Scholarship, RIT Project Lead the Way.
Xavier D. Attwell — Weston Mills Fire Department Award.
Alana S. Beeson — Paul and Betty Hanson Career/Technical Scholarship.
Jeffrey G. Brush — Hughey Family Award for Resilience, Jonathan Teuscher Scholarship, J. E. Howe Educational Fund Trust.
Christopher J. Cassford — Army National Guard, Private First-Class E-3.
James L. Chastain — Excellence in English 12 and Economics, High Honor Roll in Audio Visual Production 2, Perfect Attendance in Audio Visual Production 2, People’s Choice Award in Senior Film Festival, 1st Place in TV Production at the SkillsUSA Regional Competition, Director’s Award for Choral Achievement.
Julius A. Childs — Unsung Hero 2019 JV Football, Coach on the Field 2020 & 2021 Varsity Football, 2021-2022 Boys Varsity Basketball CCAA West 1 Champions, Section 6 Class B1 Champions.
Makenna L. Cummings — Mrs. Brown Excellence with the Written Word Award, Harold Dutton Spotlight Student Award, Academic Excellence Biology, Orchestra Director’s Award, National School Orchestra Award.
Joshua C. Dalton — Olean Theatre Workshop's Leslie W. Larson Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Madison R. Davenport — Chautauqua Cattaraugus Board of Realtors Scholarship Fund, Elias Eade Jr. Scholarship, Pacioli Scholarship, National Honor Society, St. Bonaventure University Friars Scholarship, Winner of Pi Day, Judges’ Choice Award, High Gold and Platinum Adjudication Award – Dance, Golden Ticket to the Worlds Dance Competition, Academic Excellence in Physics, Accounting II, Advanced English 12, Calculus, Accounting I, Chemistry, French 2510, Phys Ed, Health, Advanced English 10, French III, Keyboarding, and Earth Science, Trill Dance Convention Scholarship.
Morgan B. Dowdell — Jamestown Community College Unified Student Assistance Scholarship, Mary Elizabeth Smith Scholarship.
Ashley A. Doxey — High Honor Roll and Honor Roll in Animal Science 2, Perfect Attendance in Animal Science 2, Karen Palmatier Blankenship Childhood Education Fund Scholarship, The Federal TEACH Grant, BOCES NOCTI Skill Badge.
Adele E. Dwaileebe — Mary Elizabeth Smith Scholarship, National Honor Society, Academic Excellence in Calculus, Accounting 2, and Physics, John Carroll Presidential Scholarship, John Carroll John and Gloria Manofsky Scholarship, Buffalo News Team for Volleyball, CCAA 1st Team All-Star Volleyball, Adele broke volleyball record for career kills (856) and broke volleyball record for career aces (188).
Madison R. Ferry — National Honor Society, Excellence in Chorus, Global Studies, English 10 and Spanish, High Honor Roll Second and Third Quarter Cosmetology 1, Outstanding Student Second Quarter Cosmetology 1, Perfect Attendance First and Third Quarter Cosmetology 2, High Honor Roll First, Second and Third Quarter Cosmetology 2, Outstanding Student First Quarter Cosmetology 2.
Jolyn K. Gibbons — Olean Educational Support Personnel Association Scholarship, City of Olean Mayor’s Scholarship, Olean High School Sports’ Booster Scholarship, Daniel McCarthy Scholarship, J. E. Howe Educational Fund Trust, Niagara Athletic Scholarship, Niagara Trustees Scholarship, Joe Dicerbo Memorial Scholarship, Ora and Bernard Gavin
Scholarship, Michele Foss Bartholomew Good Person Scholarship, 20-40-60 Point Award.
Stella S. Gonzalez — Louis W. Ensworth Charitable Foundation Trust Scholarship for Olean High School.
Olivia L. Graham — Herbert L. Sackett Memorial Scholarship, St. Bonaventure Provost Scholarship, Olean Permanent Firefighters Local 1796 Scholarship.
Christopher R. L. Halsey — Olean High School Alumni Association Scholarship.
Arissa M. Hamed — Thomas & Robert Smythe Scholarship, Brockport Gold Scholarship, Brockport Prometheus Scholarship, Honors program at Brockport.
John D. Henzel — Daniel McCarthy Scholarship, Betty Bergreen Scholarship, Xavier University Dean’s Merit Scholarship, National Honor Society, CCAA 1st Team All-Star Baseball.
Chloe M. Hirt — Tim Bushnell Memorial Scholarship.
Nahzion G. James — Broward County Kampers Klub Scholarship Award, 4-year letterman on the Varsity Basketball team, MVP of the Olean 2022 Tip-off Tournament, MVP of the 2022 DeCerbo Memorial Tournament, earned a prestigious spot on the Big 30 All-Star 1st team that includes players from Pennsylvania and New York, selected as West 1 All-Star team player that encompasses Western New York.
Safia E. Javed — Signe, Svenborg, Agnes and Selma Johnson Scholarship, National Honor Society, 20 Point Award, Academic Excellence in Spanish 2, Earth Science, and US History, Track Sportsmanship Award, Coaches Award, Scholar Athlete.
Madison T. Jones — New York State Academic Excellence Scholarship, JoAnn Wehmeyer English Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, National Honor Society, Excellence in Physics and Statistics, Big 30 Girls Soccer, CCAA 1st Team - three years soccer.
Ryli-Alexa J. Jordan — Hilbert Trustees Scholarship, Hilbert Leadership Scholarship, Hilbert Academic Excellence Scholarship.
Calla S. Katcher — James A. and Joan E. Maguire Family Scholarship, Olean High School Alumni Association Scholarship.
Devin P. Kayes — Walt and Ruth Reisner Endowment Fund.
Kaylynn N. Keesler — 20-40-60 Point Award.
Chloe M. Kimball — SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry Merit Scholarship Award.
Lillie J. Malone — Mary Elizabeth Smith Scholarship.
Nya L. Martinelli — Dresser Rand Employees Scholarship.
Kamdyn O-B McClain — Cutco Sons and Daughter Scholarship, JF20 Scholarship, Olean High School Alumni Association Scholarship, Outstanding Male Senior Athlete Award.
Anna M. Mest — Tyler Bihler Scholarship, Benjamin Litteer Memorial Art Scholarship, Belmont University Academic Excellence Scholarship, Joseph DeCerbo Service to Youth Award, Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau Citizenship Award, Music Boosters Director’s Award.
Caelyn N. Mett — Outstanding Student at Olean BOCES CTE, Honor Roll for BOCES.
Maryam Z. Mirza — New York State Academic Excellence Scholarship, OHS Class of 1961 Scholarship Fund, Russell F. Greenawalt and Elizabeth Page Greenawalt Scholarship, University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders' Award and Scholarship, All WNY Scholar Athlete Winner, National Merit Commended Scholar, 20-40-60 Point Award, Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award, National Honor Society Outstanding Student Award, National Honor Society Scholarship.
Delaynie N. Moore — Thomas W. Conklin Sr. Scholarship, Lee W. and Jeremie I. Swartz Pitt-Bradford Scholarship, CCAA West Second Team, Rookie of the Year, Honorable Mention, Harold Dutton Award, Go Beyond Award from University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Hannah G. Nelson — Signe, Svenborg, Agnes and Selma Johnson Scholarship.
Makenna R. O’Connell — Good Samaritan Scholarship, Pride of New York Scholarship, The John Ballak Memorial Scholarship, Excellence in Earth Science, Biology, Biotechnology, Statistics, Economics and Health, Advanced English 12 highest average award, Diving Rookie of the Year Award, Swimming and Diving Coach's Award, Diving Perseverance Award, 20-40 Point Award, CCAA 1st Team All-Star Diving, CCAA Diving Champion, NYSPHSAA Shield Award for Diving, National Honor Society, 5X Scholar Athlete Award, OHS school diving record (6 and 11 dives), OHS pool diving record (11 dives), Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau Citizenship Award.
Makenna E. Pancio — Ben & Rose Schwabenbauer Educational Scholarship, J. E. Howe Educational Fund Trust, Trust Pride of New York Scholarship, AFSCME LOCAL 2574 Beryl Histed Memorial Scholarship, BBU Scholarship, National Honor Society Distinguished Service Award, CCAA East 1 All-Star Second Team - Softball, CCAA West 1 All-Star 1st Team – Softball, Offensive MVP Softball, CCAA 1st Team - Softball and Offensive MVP – Softball, Volleybash All-Tournament Team, Defensive MVP - Volleyball, CCAA Central All-Star Second Team - Volleyball, All WNY Second Team - Volleyball, Big Play Award - Volleyball, 20-40 Point Award, National Honor Society, Excellence in Biology and Physical Education.
Anayah L. Parks-Barker — The Michael Parks Award, The Big 30 Senior Classic, Louis W. Ensworth Charitable Foundation Trust Scholarship for Olean High School.
Tanvi Patro — Robert E. Hull VMD Memorial Scholarship.
Leigha A. Peterson — J. Michael Shane and City of Olean Firefighters Scholarship, City of Olean Mayor’s Scholarship.
Byron D. Ring — OHS Class of 1961 Scholarship Fund, Olean High School Sports’ Booster Scholarship, Olean Theatre Workshop's Leslie W. Larson Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Ruth N. Scordo — New York State Academic Excellence Scholarship, Chautauqua Cattaraugus Board of Realtors Scholarship Fund, Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship, Jared Monroe Foundation Scholarship, John Philip Sousa Band Award, New York State Music Association Award, President’s Volunteer Service Award, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Academic All-Star, Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award.
Devin A. Singh — Ann Lee Hancock Konneker Manasseh Cutler Scholarship, Directors Award for Band, 20-40-60 Point Award.
Jayde M. Smith — City of Olean Mayor’s Scholarship, Michele Krahe Peace Olean High School Scholarship, Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship.
Ethan J. Smucinski-O’Brien — Dennis M. Napolione Scholarship, James M. Hodges Educational Fund Trust, St. Bonaventure University Provost Scholarship, Louis L. Marra Memorial Scholarship.
Jacob A. Spears — Harold Dutton Award, High Honor Roll, Excellence in Choir Award.
Jaden N. Stabb — James M. Garvey Scholarship.
Sara M. Thomas — New York State Academic Excellence Scholarship, Olean Area Federal Credit Union Scholarship, Big 30 Athletic Fund, Dresser Rand Employees Scholarship, John J. Murphy Family Scholarship.
Alexis C. Trietley — New York State Academic Excellence Scholarship, Olean Area Federal Credit Union Scholarship, Cutco Sons and Daughter Scholarship, Betty Bergreen Scholarship, Outstanding Female Senior Athlete Award, Colorado State University Green & Gold Academic Scholarship, Colorado State University Swim & Dive Athletic Scholarship, Bert Dohl Memorial Scholarship.
Samuel L. Ursoy — Olean Theatre Workshop's Leslie W. Larson Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Hannah N. Vanderhoef — Jack and Muriel Fogarty Memorial Scholarship, Jamestown Community College Unified Student Assistance Scholarship, National Honor Society, Academic Excellence in English, Calculus and Physical Education.
Katherine E. Weber — Ben & Rose Schwabenbauer Educational Scholarship, Geneseo Community Scholarship, Barbara Corey Memorial Scholarship, National Honor Society, Academic Excellence in Career and Financial Management, English, Algebra, Physical Education, Tech, and Global.
Elliott D. Wilber — St. Bonaventure University Ryan Owen Hughes Memorial Scholarship.
Maxwell W. Wolfe — J. Michael Shane and City of Olean Firefighters Scholarship, St. Bonaventure Presidential Scholarship, 20-40-60 Point Award, Academic Excellence in Advanced Economics and English, High Honor Roll, Scholar Athlete Award for Soccer and Tennis.