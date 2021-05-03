OLEAN — There were 13 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Monday.
That brought the number of county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past 13 months to 5,430.
There have been 99 deaths.
Monday’s positivity was 5.1%, while the seven-day rolling average was 3.6% and the 14-day average was 3.2%.
The health department is also following 220 active cases, 789 in contact quarantine and 18 residents in hospitals. There have been 5,103 people who have recovered from COVID-19.
Nine of the new COVID-19 cases were men, who now total 2,533 cases, while there were four were women, who now total 2,897 of the cases.
Seven of the new cases were from the southeast part of the county, where there have now been 2,928 cases. The southwest part of the county had three new cases for a total of 835, the northwest had three new cases for 650 and there were no new cases in the northeast where there have been 1,017 cases.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Watkins said 21,829 residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series and 26,330, or 34.3% of the population have had at least one vaccine dose.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
In New York state, confirmed 2,200 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the lowest one-day total since early November.
The last time the state saw fewer cases in a day was Nov. 3, when the total was 2,126.
The state reported another 113,139 test results Sunday. The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 1.94%.
Hospitalizations in New York rose four Sunday to 2,539, but they remain at their lowest level in months and are down 635 over the last week.
Another 37 people in New York died due to COVID on Sunday, which increased the state’s reported death toll to 42,088.
More than 46% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine and over 35% have received all required doses.