OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported Wednesday that 128 residents tested had positive for COVID-19.
“It was one of the highest one-day totals since the pandemic began in March 2020,” said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director.
Wednesday’s daily positivity was 13.6% and the seven-day rolling average was 11%. The Western New York daily average was 8.8% and the state’s daily average was 3.8%.
There have now been 9,424 county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 since March 2020. There are 660 active cases, 46 in the hospital, up two from Tuesday and 527 in contact quarantine.
The southeastern part of the county posted 56 new cases for a total of 4,558 cases, which represents about 48.4% of all the cases in the county.
The southwest part of the county reported 34 new cases for a total of 1,822, the northwest had 209 new cases for 1,304 and the northeast had 18 new cases for 1,740.
Sixty-eight of the new cases were women, who have a total of 5,012 cases, or about 53% of all the cases. Men had 40 new cases for a total of 4,412 cases.
Health officials said 29 of the new COVID-19 cases were vaccinated, while 99 of the new cases were unvaccinated.
The vaccinated people are contracting COVID-19 because of the more highly transmissible delta variant, coupled with a waning of the vaccine over all age groups. Health officials are encouraging people to get a booster shot to boost their antibodies.
With 1,111 cases so far in November, this month is on track to eclipse the 1,200 COVID-19 cases reported in January, the 1,283 in October, and possibly the record 1,427 cases posted in December 2020.
Nov. 18 — Seneca Allegany Casino, 10 a.m. first dose and booster shots of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Nov. 18 — Salamanca School District, 4 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 19 — Ellicottville Central School, 3 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 20 — Portville Central School, 10 a.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 23 — Gowanda Central School, 3:30 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 29 — Little Valley Fairgrounds, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., booster shots.
Nov. 29 — Cattaraugus-Little Valley School, 4 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 30 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 30 — Hinsdale Central School, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: