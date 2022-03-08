SYRACUSE (TNS) — A 12-year-old has been arrested and charged in the robbery of Juli Boeheim at Destiny USA, according to Syracuse police.
Police did not identify the 12-year-old because of his age.
Juli Boeheim is the co-founder of the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation and is married to Jim Boeheim, the coach of the Syracuse University men’s basketball team.
Officers found that the boy used an air gun in the robbery, police said. He was charged with second-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree grand larceny, police said. The boy is being held at Hillbrook Detention Center, police said.
Boeheim was robbed by the 12-year-old on the afternoon of March 1 as she sat in her car in the parking lot of the mall outside the Cheesecake Factory, according to police. The boy spoke with Juli Boeheim before pointing a gun at her and reaching into the car to grab her purse, police said.
“She’s definitely shook up. I mean, this isn’t television. It’s not movies. It’s real life,” Jim Boeheim said March 2 on a local sports radio show. “Somebody puts a gun in your face. She’s handling it well, better than I probably would or most people, I think. But it’s not easy. She’s a little shook but I think she’s doing much better than could be expected.”
The 12-year-old was with three men and drove away from the mall in what police later found was a stolen car.
Officers found the car on the East Side of Syracuse on and the boy was later arrested, police said.
“I think the thing that helped her was it was a kid,” Jim Boeheim said. “If it was an older man it probably would have (thoughts trailed off). Her main thought was, ‘let’s help this kid.’ That’s what she does, we do with our foundation. Try to help these kids. That was the first thing she said, ‘I feel like I want to help this kid.’ But that’s the way she thinks. That’s who she is. She tries to help people.”
The incident was part of a rash of crime at Destiny USA. A gun has been used or threatened to be used four times in the last three months.
On Saturday, at least one gun shot was fired, forcing the mall to go into lockdown and then close for the night.
After an initial investigation, police discovered that several males were fighting on the commons level of the mall when at least one shot was fired and shattered a glass window of the DSW shoe store, Malinowski said.
On Feb. 17, an attempted armed robbery led to a gunshot being fired in a Destiny USA bathroom.
A man told police that he was at the mall to sell an item to a person he met online. The buyer fired a gunshot and tried to rob the seller. Police have not said what the men were trying to exchange.
In December, a man was injured when he was shot in a garage at the mall. A man was charged last month in the shooting.
