OLEAN — It’s almost time for Olean to lace up its sneakers for one of the biggest events of the summer.
The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is set to return this weekend, organizers at the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce report, with events set for Friday through Sunday.
There are 112 teams on the brackets for 2023, said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko, down 15 from 2022. All told, 446 players are signed up, along with more than 200 volunteers and hundreds of spectators expected for the weekend. Team breakdowns and brackets are online at https://macker.com/local/olean-ny.
“The first weekend in June is what we were scheduled for back in 2020, however, this year, 2023, Olean is hosting the weekend it wanted,” Yanetsko said.
No tournaments were held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021 the city was able to host the state’s only tournament that August. The 2022 tournament was moved to the second weekend in June due to conflicts with the St. Bonaventure University alumni weekend.
The schedule for the weekend includes:
FRIDAY
2-8 p.m., StrOlean, North Union Street
4-7 p.m., Registration, Covered Wagon garage
6-8 p.m., Sponsors Corporate Cup basketball games; Grand Slam Grill FunFest
SATURDAY
7 a.m.-noon, Registration, Covered Wagon garage
7:45 a.m., opening ceremonies, Top Men’s Court
8 a.m.-6 p.m., Gus Macker games
9 a.m., Dream Court opens
SUNDAY
8 a.m.-6 p.m., Gus Macker games
9 a.m., Dream Court opens
11 a.m.-5 p.m., Awards as courts finish games
Noon, Grand Slam Slam Dunk competition, Top Men’s Court
FUNFEST: Olean Gus Macker has scheduled Friday as a Grand Slam Grill FunFest.
The Sponsors Corporate Cup is for any business/organization who would like to participate in a mini 3-on-3 tournament the night before Macker opens. Players must be employees or spouses and include at least two females. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., and games start at 6 p.m. Registration is $50 per team, and free for sponsors. The winner of the 2022 tournament was a team from the Bysiek CPA.
The Grand Slam Grill FunFest FunFest will also include food concessions, the referee meeting, and basketball, as all courts besides the ones used for the Sponsors Corporate Cup will be open.
While registration for the Macker is open Saturday, officials encourage local teams to register from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Covered Wagon garage, 528 N. Barry St. Full details on the opening ceremonies will be provided later this week, Chamber officials said.
Delaware and North Barry will be closed to traffic on Friday and reopen late Sunday. Detours and road-closed signs will be posted. Parking is available at the Olean Center Mall, the Jamestown Community College lots off of North Union Street and behind the campus, and the city-owned lot on West Sullivan Street.
The top men's court will be near the intersection of North Barry and Delaware Avenue. The Dream Court will return for its 15th year appearance at the Olean Macker. The Dream Court is a specially-designed red, white and blue All-American themed court with a synthetic court surface, like the Top Men’s and Women’s Courts. Color commentators announce games on the Dream Court, and teams are selected at random to play on the court. The Dream Court will be located between Key Bank and the Olean Center Mall.
Organizers also still looking for volunteers to keep score, assist with water and food distribution, and help set up and tear down. To volunteer or for more information, please contact the Chamber at (716) 372-4433 or info@oleanny.com.