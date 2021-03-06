Cattaraugus County health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday — there were 130 active cases with 12 residents hospitalized.
There were 615 county residents in contact quarantine on Saturday, while there were 39 residents in travel quarantine.
The county's seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 2.5%, down slightly from 2.6% reported on Friday.
There have been 4,441 total cases of COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County residents over the past year; there have been 4,224 recoveries and 87 total deaths. The most recent death due to the coronavirus was a 67-year-old woman reported on Friday.
ACROSS NEW YORK STATE, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped Friday to 4,954, the lowest since Dec. 8, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office reported.
There were 1,012 patients in ICUs across the state on Friday, down 18 from the day before, and there were 694 ICU patients who were intubated, down 6.
Deaths continue to be relatively high, with 78 more New Yorkers succumbing to COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the total reported by the state to 38,970.
The state confirmed another 7,647 cases out of 273,132 test results on Friday, for a positive rate of 2.8%. About 1 in 12 New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus so far.
The seven-day average for positivity in testing fore the virus was 3.15% on Friday, a rate that has plateaued at the end of the week.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positive tests remained under 2% — it was 1.94% on Friday and 1.98% on Thursday.
Cuomo also said Saturday that more than 3.5 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That figure does not include vaccine reserved for the federal government's long term care facility program.
As of just before midday, New York providers had administered 96% of first doses so far delivered. The 12th week of allocations from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers for administration, the governor said.
In WNY, 364,525 doses have been administered so far. Outside of New York City, only the Long Island and Mid-Hudson regions in the state have administered more vaccine doses, according to data from the governor's office.