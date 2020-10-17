Allegany County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, while Cattaraugus County reported three new cases.
Allegany County reported double-digit new cases a day after announcing a program to provide free rapid testing to county residents, beginning Monday. The county reported it has seen a total of 219 COVID-19 cases (there have been three deaths) since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 60 active cases as of Saturday, as 156 residents have recovered. There were 319 county residents in quarantine as of Saturday.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department said Saturday that, with the three new cases Saturday, its active positive COVID-19 caseload was 69 as there were 264 residents who have recovered from COVID-19. There have been 346 cases in Cattaraugus County since the onset of the pandemic.
All three of Saturday's new cases — two women healthcare workers who reported direct contact with persons who were positive for the virus and one male — are residents of the southeast quadrant of the county. The male reported no significant travel history or being in direct contact with a positive-COVID-19 person.
The department has begun contact tracing investigations for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
Cattaraugus County, which reported its 13th COVID-19-related death on Friday, will also offer free rapid testing beginning Monday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo had made rapid test kits available to New York's counties.
Dr. Kevin Watkins, the county's public health director, said a drive-through site will be set up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Allegany Fire Department, 186 W. Main St.
Anyone who is a resident of the county may call (716) 938-9119 to schedule a free rapid test.
“It’s a rapid test and we’ll get the results back to them by the end of the day,” Watkins said Friday. “They’ll use the drive-through clinic that we currently have … (the state) has shipped out five rapid tests instruments to add to the three that we already have.”
Watkins said the state will provide 1,000 of the rapid test kits to use during the week.
He stressed that tests will only be provided to those who set up an appointment by calling the department. Additionally, he noted only the rapid tests will be administered next week.
In Allegany County, residents must call to make an appointment for a rapid test, Theresa K. Moore of the county’s health department said Friday, insisting, “You MUST have an appointment to be tested.”
Residents should call (585) 268-9250 to make an appointment. Information about the location and times will be given when residents call to make appointments, Moore said.