BELVIDERE — A contingent of 11 boys from Allegany County departed from the Crossroads Center on Sunday on their way to the American Legion’s 2023 Boy’s State at SUNY Morrisville.
The boys who made the trip are Elijah Brophy and Ben Jordan, both from Wellsville; Reid Corky and Noah Strickland of Fillmore; Owen Heaney and Matt Cater of Belfast; Roman Johnson and Connor Morelli from Bolivar; Hold Matteson from Whitesville; Tyler Nickson from Scio; and Dakota Heuphill of Angelica. They are spending the week learning what it means to be an American.
The boys, high school juniors, were selected after filing applications in their school districts. The American Legion post committees interview each candidate and select those best qualified. Candidates are chosen with regard to seriousness, industriousness, initiative, influence, compassion, responsibility, emotional stability and interest in government. Each American Legion pays the cost for each boy they sponsor.
They will join more than 1,000 other boys from across the state to participate in the program, which emphasizes developing leadership and pride in America. They will learn the responsibility of participating in a democracy by forming cities and counties, running for office, and learning what it takes to operate a functioning government.
Skip Merrick, a long-time chairman of the county’s Boys State committee, who has also served as a counselor, explained, “American Legion Boys State is a unique summertime educational program for high school students that focuses on participation and personal experience in a model state complete with governmental bodies and elected officials. It is designed to mirror the structure and operation of its respective state government while providing training in practical citizenship, leadership and character development from a nonpartisan perspective.”
The New York State Boys State is unique. In the past, U.S. Marines have taught the boys to march, guided them throughout their day and prepared them for the final ceremony. ROTC participants and West Point cadets have also assisted with the boy’s daily duties. The boys will also participate in leisure activities including baseball, basketball, tennis and band.
Over the last 86 years, several notable men have participated in New York's Boys State, including former governor George Pataki and senator David Valesky. Across the nation, many well-known politicians, celebrities, businessmen and heroes have participated in Boys State, including former President Bill Clinton, astronaut Neil Armstrong, performer Bruce Springsteen, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, sports legend Michael Jordan and former Vice President Dick Cheney.
After their Boys State experience, the Allegany County boys will be feted at the Wellsville American Legion.