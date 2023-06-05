ANDOVER — It has been 10 years since the Allegany County Chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians introduced Irish Road Bowling to the county with its annual tournament.
This year the tournament is slated for Saturday and promises to be bigger and better than ever, according to tournament founder and ACAOH charter member Brian Cannon.
“This is our 10th annual AOH Irish Road Bowling Tournament, and we expect a very large turnout of repeat road bowlers as well as many rookie road bowlers,” Cannon said.
Registration and bowling start at 10 a.m. Saturday, where Trapping Brook Road crosses County Route 22 and changes into Kilbane Road on Joyce Hill east of Andover. Simply head to Andover and take Route 22 from Route 417 to get to the site.
Cannon said the bowling will last until 3 p.m. and there will be refreshments for sale at the Andover Rod and Gun Club, which is about halfway on the course. Contestants may also pull coolers, laden with their own beverages along the course as they play.
“This is a family-friendly event in the beautiful Allegany County countryside,” Cannon said.
The sport involves a two-person team taking turns hurling, underhand, a 28-ounce cannonball called a bowl down a prescribed course. The local tournament’s course length is 1.25 miles. The course record is 23 throws. The team that completes the course with the least number of throws wins. It takes between an hour and an hour and a half to complete.
It is a challenging course as bowls tend to roll off the road and into the ditch or bounce into the high grass along the side of the road according to Cannon. They have metal detectors to locate the bowls.
Last year he pointed out that the tournament regularly draws around 50 to 55 teams from New York State, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Hampshire, Virginia and Ohio.
The cost is $30 per two-person team with a $20 refundable deposit on bowls. Signup is the day of the event.
There are five classes: a men’s division, women’s division, mixed pairs, under 16 and senior (60 or older) division.
Irish Road Bowling has its roots in the 1600s when Dutch soldiers brought their version of the sport to Ireland in 1689. Making it their own during the English occupancy, Irish patriots stole English cannonballs and rolled them down a country lane by the light of a full moon, clandestinely minimizing British firepower.
The game came to the United States, historians say, when both Union and Confederate troops, many of them Irish immigrants, played it during the Civil War.
Today, there are road bowling tournaments throughout New York state, Vermont, Connecticut, Michigan, North Carolina and West Virginia. The largest event in the world is held annually in September in Wheeling, W.Va.
All proceeds from the local event will benefit local charities and student organizations.