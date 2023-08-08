BRADFORD, Pa. — This week marks two years since a 65-count indictment charged the Hvizdzak brothers with a $30 million cryptocurrency fraud.
It also marks the 10th continuance in the criminal cases against Shane Hvizdzak, 34, of Bradford, and Sean Hvizdzak, 36, of St. Marys.
Monday had been the due date in federal court for pre-trial motions in the cases. However, the attorneys for Shane Hvizdzak, John A. Schwab and Jennier Bouriat, both of Pittsburgh, filed for an extension of time until Dec. 7.
According to a motion filed Thursday, Shane Hvizdzak and his attorneys need more time to review discovery and discuss disposition of the case. “In support of this request, this is a complex criminal case as the indictment alleges a $30+ million fraud involving cryptocurrency, multiple bank accounts and multiple investors over a period of two years,” the motion stated.
The discovery in the case is more than 500 GB of data which counsel and consultants are still reviewing. Also, both Schwab and Bouriat were appointed in January, and said that given the tasks involved with a case such as this, an extension of time would serve the interests of justice for their client.
Sean Hvizdzak, through attorney David Berardinelli of Pittsburgh, joined in the motion, asking for his case to be granted any extension that might be granted in his brother’s case, read his motion, also filed Thursday.
On Friday, U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy granted the motions, noting that the prosecution did not consent to the extension of time. However, the order stated, the judge found that “the ends of justice served by granting this continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendants to a speedy trial,” because failure to grant the motions would deny the attorneys enough time for effective preparation.
A telephone conference for the attorneys was set for Aug. 16 before Hardy.
While the criminal case is pending, a civil case against the two is on hold. The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil action against them in June of 2020 for the same allegations.
According to the SEC, the pair allegedly bilked investors out of approximately $31 million, saying it was being invested in digital assets and fabricating statements saying the investments were earning huge returns. The two allegedly put the assets in their personal accounts and moved them outside the U.S.
The SEC case is under a temporary stay while the criminal case proceeds. During that stay, the investigation into attempting to locate more investor funds has been ongoing, albeit unsuccessfully.
“The SEC contends that at least $24 million in additional investor funds entrusted to the defendants remain missing,” a note in a memorandum by Hardy stated. “The SEC now represents that it has not located any additional investor assets despite completing its search after undertaking diligent efforts.”