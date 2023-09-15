SALAMANCA — A $108,585 bid for the Veterans Memorial Park stone archway restoration project was accepted Wednesday by the Salamanca Common Council acting as the Board of Public Works.
The project, awarded to Morris Masonry of Buffalo, includes all necessary work to bring the structure into good working condition as structural and drainage components.
The historic stone archway has been the gateway into Vets Park from its Broad Street entrance since 1931. The Salamanca City Central School District undertook a nearly $35 million capital project in 2019 that included a complete renovation of the park’s athletics and recreation facilities, but did not include the archway.
Along with the base bid work totaling $69,425, the council also accepted two bid alternatives — $36,260 for masonry restoration for work associated with the cleaning and repointing of the masonry components and $2,900 for work associated with the repair, leveling and setting of the pavers around the structure.
The council did not accept a third $16,880 bid alternative for work associated with replacing the main pedestrian gate and vehicle gate connected to the arch with hopes that the school district would pay for it. The district’s capital project included new fencing and gates in other areas of the park.
“I always thought we were responsible for up to the gate,” said councilman John “Jack” Hill (D-Ward 1). “To me, we’re not responsible for the gate.”
The council agreed to request the school pay for the main entrance gate since the city took care of the stone archway itself.
The council first suggested repairs be made to the stone archway exactly three years ago. At a Sept. 9 public works meeting, then-Mayor Michael Smith said the school district reached out to the city concerning the poor condition of the arch.
“It’s falling down, it’s in bad shape,” Smith said at the time. “They want us to repair it.”
Due to the arch’s location, there was a question as to whether it’s the school’s responsibility to fix since it’s part of the gate, which the school holds the keys to as leasee of the park, or the responsibility of the city since the DPW maintains everything from the gate to Broad Street.
“The only thing we maintain is the veterans’ monuments, the grass and the driveway,” said Rob Carpenter, DPW Superintendent.
Council member Janet Koch (D-Ward 5) noted that the gate goes through the middle of the arch, so it’s difficult to say on whose side the arch is. “But somehow we need to tell them not to take it down,” she said.
“We don’t want it torn down,” added then-council member Sandy Magiera (D-Ward 4).
Then-city attorney Eric Weyland said it is the city’s understanding that the school controls the gate and the lock for the gate is in the archway.
Veterans Memorial Park was dedicated on April 28, 1927, as the new playground to be developed on the former state nursery plot in lower Broad Street. Construction on a monumental arch over the footpath leading to the park began in May 1931, sponsored by the Salamanca chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.