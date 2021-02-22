LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Health Department on Monday reported the 86th death of a resident due to COVID-19, while Allegany County also reported one new death.
In Cattaraugus County, the death was that of a 60-year-old man. The county also reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday after only 15 total new cases were reported over the weekend.
There were 216 active cases in the county, actually down from the 223 reported on Sunday, while there were 21 residents hospitalized, up from 18 the day before.
There have been 4,250 total cases of COVID-19 recorded in the county since March, with 3,945 recoveries. There were 643 county residents in quarantine Monday, with 72 in travel quarantine.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 3.2%, holding steady with the same figure from Sunday.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, director of public health for Cattaraugus County, said the health department did receive 300 doses of vaccine Monday — these doses were previously scheduled for delivery last week but were delayed due to the winter weather that occurred in Texas.
“The department will vaccinate those individuals scheduled for last Thursday on this Thursday,” Watkins said.
He added that if this week’s scheduled allotment of 300 vaccine doses arrive today, the health department will schedule another vaccine clinic for Friday. Both clinics will be at the Seneca Allegany Event Center in Salamanca.
In Allegany County, health officials reported that the latest death due to COVID-19 was a 76-year-old woman — she is the 55th resident to succumb to the virus within the county, while a total of 81 county residents have died since the spring.
The county reported only four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with only 16 total reported over the weekend, which increases the county’s total cases to 2,898 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,762 recoveries.
There were 259 residents in quarantine on Monday, down from 287 on Friday.
The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 1%, according to the figure posted Monday by the state Department of Health. That reflected no change from the day before.