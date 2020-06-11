OLEAN — City fire officials reported that one person was killed and another hurt Wednesday evening in a house fire in North Olean.
Olean Fire Chief Tim Richardson said that one person was killed and another is at Erie County Medical Center following the fire reported at 7:20 p.m. at 1671 East Fall Road.
“Crews were notified of a person trapped in the first floor and made a rescue attempt through the window, but efforts were unsuccessful in rescuing the individual who had already succumbed to injuries from the smoke and fire,” Richardson said in a release Thursday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families from this tragedy.”
The identities of the victims were withheld pending notifications of family, Richardson said.
The first floor of the 2 1/2-story, wood-frame house was filled with fire upon arrival, while the second floor and attic were also ablaze. A porch collapse complicated fighting the fire as well, the chief said.
The cause of the blaze was investigated by city and Cattaraugus County fire investigation teams, and was disclosed. The status of the structure is under investigation by city code enforcement.
According to Cattaraugus County Real Property and city of Olean rental property database records, the property — identified at 1617R Avenue B — is owned by the estate of Edward Muniga of Olean. The six-bedroom, two-unit rental structure is assessed at $40,000.
The City of Olean Fire Department responded with two engines, one ladder and two ambulances totaling 21 firefighters.
Almost two dozen Olean firefighters responded, as well as firefighters from Westons Mills Fire Department, Allegany Engine Company, Allegany EMS, Portville Fire Department and Hinsdale EMS. City police, NYSEG and National Grid also assisted.