The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported the 116th COVID-19 death and 34 new cases over the weekend.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins reported on Saturday that a 77-year-old woman was the latest county resident to die due to COVID-19 complications.
There were 18 new positive cases reported Saturday and 16 new cases reported on Sunday. There were 262 active cases in the county as of Sunday — down from 299 on Friday — while there were 633 contact quarantines — down from 696 on Friday. There were 20 county residents hospitalized as of Sunday.
Watkins reported that Cattaraugus County’s daily percent positive in testing for the virus was 5.8%, the seven-day rolling average was 5.8% and the 14-day rolling average was 6.6%.
A total of 33,536 county residents have completed their vaccine series and 36,593 people have received at least one vaccine dose. Just over 57% of the 18 and older population has received at least one vaccine dose; 47.6% of the entire population has received at least one vaccine dose.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, there were 14 new positive cases reported on Saturday, according to state Department of Health data listed on Sunday. The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 5.2%.
ACROSS NEW YORK, 5,275 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday (at a 2.54% testing rate), while the seven-day average for positivity in testing was 2.99%.
There were 2,295 New York residents hospitalized as of Saturday, down 87 from the day before, and 545 in ICUs (-12). There were 31 new deaths reported Saturday, increasing the total number of deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC at 56,184.