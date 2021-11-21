Cattaraugus County health officials reported one COVID-19 death and a total of 127 new cases over the weekend.
The county health department reported a 68-year-old woman was the 169th county resident to succumb to complications resulting from COVID-19.
The department reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 79 cases on Saturday. Of the new cases, 91 of the residents were reported to be unvaccinated, while 36 of the residents testing positive for COVID-19 were vaccinated.
As of Sunday there were 605 actives cases in the county with 44 residents hospitalized due to the virus. There were 588 county residents in contact quarantine.
Cattaraugus County’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 12%.
New York state’s overall seven-day average was 3.77% as of Saturday.