OLEAN — A $1.5 million splash park for War Vets Park could pay for itself, proponents said Tuesday.
Common Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, unveiled a proposed $1.5 million splash park connected to the existing pool system at War Veterans Park during the council’s committee of the whole meeting Tuesday. He said the water park would be self-sustaining and create a draw for tourism and businesses looking to relocate to the city.
“We’re trying to create a brand here in Olean that rivals Ellicottville — we want people to come here and spend money,” Crawford said, adding it could even help improve prospects for redevelopment. “Studies show businesses come to where people want to live … this can help us get to that place.”
Under the proposal, the site would be of similar scope and cost to one in West Bloomfield, Mich., which features more than 50 play features, four water slides — some of which would end in the existing pool — and a 55-gallon dump bucket. The project would be built to the south of the existing L-shaped pool in the park, with a fence and security cameras.
In addition to being a draw — about half of the visitors at the Michigan site are from out of town — Crawford said that even with a million-dollar price tag the work could have no effect on property taxes.
He proposed using $500,000 from the city’s $1.4 million American Recovery Plan Act allocation, and after collecting $150,000 in revenue a year from ticket sales, the facility would pay off its construction bond in 15 years.
The projected revenue is in line with what the city takes in next door. The city’s ice rink at the William O. Smith Recreation Center is budgeted to take in $195,000 this winter. Early reports indicate high usage of the facility this year after a lower-than-normal 2021 due to the pandemic. Complimenting Youth and Recreation Coordinator Kris Shewairy’s efforts, Crawford noted the rink is on target for those projections
“The ice rink pays for itself,” Crawford said, adding his calculations included fees of $4 for city residents and $6 for non-residents.
No formal vote was taken on the proposal, but it received a generally positive reception from aldermen.
Jason Panus, R-Ward 2, said that he has had a desire, as a landscape architect, to have such a development in the city, and “kids need things like this to do more than ever” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vernon Robinson, I-Ward 6, who proposed a small splash pad in a presentation a week ago for Marcus Park, said he backs the War Vets proposal.
“This would be the granddaddy of them all … this would be game-changing,” he said.
However, Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, said she appreciated the proposal, but the ARPA funds may not be a good fit.
“I’m not totally against it, I’m just thinking of the funding stream,” she said, noting water and sewer lines are about a century old through much of the city. “As far as the recovery funds, I guess my vision was to help infrastructure … water lines and sewer lines aren’t sexy, but they’re real.”
Crawford said he knows infrastructure work needs to be done, but $500,000 would only cover a few blocks worth of the 100 miles of water line in the city. Infrastructure needs to be more regularly included in the annual Public Works budgets, he added.
Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, noted the work will affect more people than a short length of water line.
“This gets something done for the quality of life for people in Olean — like, immediately,” he said. “I don’t need a five-year study to tell me this is going to be good for Olean.”