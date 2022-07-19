A shortstop with McKean County ties was the 21st player selected in the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
With their first round pick Sunday, the Seattle Mariners selected Cole Young, a left-handed hitting shortstop and 2022 graduate of North Allegheny High School in Wexford, Pa. Young grew up in Allegheny County, but his mother’s family hails from Kane.
Young’s mother, Jo Anne Kocjancic Young, graduated from Kane Area High School in 1983. Cole’s grandparents, Joseph J. Kocjancic and Amelia “Millie” Novosel-Kocjancic, were Kane residents until their passing.
Ranked the 20th-best prospect in the country by MLB.com, Cole Young enjoyed a fruitful high school baseball career despite missing his sophomore season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jerry DiPoto, Seattle’s president of baseball operations, raved about the sweet-swinging lefty while speaking to reporters Sunday at a press conference that followed the first two rounds of the draft.
“I thought (Young’s) was one of the prettiest swings in the draft,” DiPoto said.
DiPoto’s endorsement aside, Young’s production speaks for itself.
AS A senior, he amassed a .433 batting average, driving in 15 runs while slugging eight doubles, four triples and two home runs. In three years of varsity baseball with North Allegheny, Young batted .428, totaling 17 doubles, nine triples, 11 home runs and 64 RBI.
Seattle’s selection of Young puts him in historic company — the last shortstop drafted as high as 21st overall by the Mariners was Alex Rodriguez, whom they chose first overall in 1993. Rodriguez went on to have one of the more memorable careers in MLB history, between his 14 All-Star selections, three Most Valuable Player Awards, 696 career home runs and multiple controversies surrounding his alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs.
Young, who stands 6-foot and weighs 180 pounds, committed to playing collegiate baseball at Duke University last fall, leaving him with a decision to make regarding his future.
According to MLB’s Draft bonus rules, Young’s selection at No. 21 carries a bonus value of $3,291,200 if he signs with Seattle. He will have until Aug. 1 to decide whether to sign with the Mariners or not.
“Young is the kind of player who needs to be seen more than once to be truly appreciated, as his feel for the game is greater than any jump off the page tools,” Young’s prospect scouting report on MLB.com states. “That said, he does have impressive bat-to-ball skills from the left side of the plate. He doesn’t swing and miss much, doesn’t look overmatched against velocity and shows the ability to use the whole field. While he’s not a huge power guy, there is some impact here, with gap power.”
Pro baseball prospects are commonly rated on a numerical scale of 20-80, meaning 80 is the maximum grade a player can receive. Young received an overall grade of 55, and received 60 for hitting, 40 for power, 50 for fielding and 55 each for running and arm strength.
Young has drawn comparisons, his scouting report says, to lefty-hitting infielders such as former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier, likely due to his contact-first swing and knack for hitting the ball throughout the field. Young became the sixth player in eight years from PIAA District 7, also known as the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL), to be drafted in the first round.
The MLB Draft continued Monday and will conclude Tuesday.