JAMESTOWN — The National Comedy Center has opened a new exhibit honoring legendary New York City comedy club Carolines on Broadway.
Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of Carolines, and Journey Gunderson, executive director of the Comedy Center, cut the ribbon Tuesday to officially open the exhibition to the public.
Located within the center’s state-of-the-art museum in Jamestown, the exhibit celebrates the 40-year legacy of the iconic Times Square comedy venue — one of the world’s most important for showcasing standup comedy. It features iconic artifacts, including the stage backdrop bearing the world-renowned harlequin Carolines logo, showroom curtains and signage, entry doors and “barfly” stools.
Carolines showcased the world’s greatest comedic talent — first in Chelsea and later at the South Street Seaport, before calling Times Square home in 1992 — playing an integral role in the resurgence of the Times Square district.
Throughout the club’s illustrious 40-year run, Hirsch has been a vital force for discovering and developing comedic talent — including Jerry Seinfeld, Robin Williams, Chris Rock, Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho, Jay Leno, Michael Che, Sandra Bernhard, Billy Crystal, Amy Schumer, Tracy Morgan, Norm Macdonald, Kevin Hart, Iliza Shlesinger, Bill Burr and Rosie O’Donnell.
In December, it was announced that the Carolines on Broadway was not renewing its lease; the club’s final shows took place on Dec. 31.
“The most widely known comedy in our cultural consciousness was often first honed at Carolines; going on to become the specials and albums enjoyed by millions," Gunderson said. "Hirsch operated her club in pursuit of great art, and comedy is better for it. We’re honored to showcase this legacy at the National Comedy Center."
The Carolines exhibit is now open to the public. Museum visitors are welcome to take photos in front of the iconic stage backdrop, as if they were performing stand-up comedy at the legendary club.
The Carolines exhibit joins the museum’s 37,000-square-foot visitor experience, which educates, inspires and entertains guests of all ages as they take an interactive journey through comedy history, across all eras and genres of the artform.
The Center's archive is the United States' congressionally designated preservation home for comedy history and maintains a collection of more than 150,000 individual objects, documents and recordings chronicling the contributions of innovators like Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, George Carlin, The Smothers Brothers, Carl Reiner, Betty White and the creative minds behind "Saturday Night Live," "In Living Color" and Johnny Carson's "Tonight Show."
Artifacts from the careers of dozens of artists, from Charlie Chaplin, Phyllis Diller and Richard Pryor to Eddie Murphy, Gabriel Iglesias and Mindy Kaling are on view in the museum's galleries on a rotating basis.