ALFRED — Natalie Burns, a graphic and media design major from Wellsville, treated attendees to a work of visual poetry, “Kawaakari,” during a virtual poetry reading this month at Alfred State College.
Around 80 members of the Alfred State campus community came together for the reading, presented via Microsoft Teams.
The event was organized by the English and Humanities Department and Ergo, the college’s literary and artistic publication, which is advised by SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor Dr. Aniko Constantine.
Dr. Skip Sullivan, president of Alfred State, read a poem called “Memories of Bygone Days,” encouraging students to cherish their time in college.
Dr. Daniel Katz, dean of the School of Arts and Sciences, followed with poems about hope and humanity, in translation from Yiddish and Persian.
Assistant Professor Dr. Travis Matteson closed the event with a reading of Robert Frost’s “Mending Wall,” a poem that references the value of working together toward a common goal.
ASC poetry readings are held once every semester.
“It is encouraging how many students are eager to participate and share favorite poems and poems they have written,” Matteson said. “This is a restorative event for participants, as we hear students use the language of poetry to process and communicate their experiences and forge their own identities.”