‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ the parody to end all biopics

There’s high-brow cinema, there’s Oscar bait movies and then there’s musician biopics. In the Golden Age of Hollywood, the occasional movie about a famous artist’s life was comparatively new and the progressing advancements in technology made them more interesting than not seen on the big screen.
But since the genuinely great “Coal Miner’s Daughter” came out in 1980 and deservedly received its Oscars, the musician biopic has become more and more predictable and cliched, following the same formula time and time again. This culminated in the acclaimed “Ray” and “Walk the Line” in 2004 and 2005, respectively, before being outright lampooned in the satirical “Walk Hard” in 2007 thanks to Judd Apatow and John C. Reilly.
Now, 15 years later, the reigning king of comedy and parody pop music, “Weird Al” Yankovic, has to do it again.
Just as Reilly’s portrayal of country and R&B star takes the Ray Charles and Johnny Cash projects to task, Yankovic’s new biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is another blast to the overly serious and Oscar-bait musician movies, most notably “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Elvis,” and it’s exactly what the genre needed.
Coming from the guy who gave us “Eat It” and “Like a Surgeon,” don’t expect anything less than an over-the-top, laughably embellished and off-the-rails parody of a biopic. Played as serious and dramatic as some of the aforementioned films but knowingly presented every scene and scenario as utterly ridiculous, movies about musicians’ lives need a long break after this.
In this totally unexaggerated “true story” about “the greatest musician of our time” — even the opening narration starts off with a pitch-perfect gag — Alfred Matthew Yankovic (portrayed by Daniel Radcliffe) has a conventional upbringing in small-town Los Angeles where playing the accordion is a sin.
But when a door-to-door accordion salesman stops by and opens Al’s eyes to a new world, he has a new dream: changing the words to world-renowned songs that already exist. Soon enough, "Weird Al" Yankovic rebels and makes his dream come true.
With the help of mentor and radio personality Dr. Demento (Rainn Wilson) and his loyal band, Al becomes an instant success, breaking all the Billboard and record sales records, and an adored sex symbol who teams up with Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood) to write the greatest music of all time.
Where do you even begin with the parody biopic of “Weird Al” co-written and co-produced by the man himself? As Yankovic has said in many interviews, his life outside of being a famous musician is pretty boring, so a genuine biopic would be the same. The only logical conclusion is a parody, and the results are infectiously funny throughout.
A major part of this film’s success is the genuine passion behind it from everyone involved, from playing everything serious and dramatic with a wink-to-the-camera to the dozens of cameos by Yankovic’s man friends and fans in Hollywood.
In what other movie are you going to see a pool party attended by Andy Warhol played by Conan O’Brien and Wolfman Jack played by Jack Black? Or how about the surgeon who inspires Yankovic to write “Like a Surgeon” played by Lin-Manuel Miranda? There isn’t anything like it.
At its heart, none of this would work without Radcliffe’s mesmerizingly accurate and dedicated performance as “Weird Al.” Though the real man is 6-foot-0 and the actor is only 5-5, and their facial structure is wildly different, Radcliffe was still Yankovic’s first choice for the role and seeing him go all-out when playing “I Love Rocky Road” for the first time, it’s like it was always meant to be.
Surprisingly, a lot of this absurd story is actually true — a door-to-door accordion salesman is how little Alfie got the instrument, he did record his first single “My Bologna” in a public bathroom and his future parody records’ successes did boost the original artists’ sales.
Sadly, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is only available for streaming on the Roku Channel. Hopefully, the film will be released elsewhere online in the future, but if enough people see it through Roku now, there’s no telling what heights “Weird Al” will soar to next.
