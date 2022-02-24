Video game movie ‘Uncharted’ unoriginal but still fun

Anytime a movie comes out that is an adaptation of a popular video game, the question of whether it will be great and impactful or just another pointless cash-grab always comes up. This is a strange way to think of these movies — and video games as an art form to begin with — since people rarely do this with the likes of musicals, TV shows or books.
Because video games are about playing through an experience, their movies are often adventure or some sort of thrills or action. But comparing a Pokemon movie to a Resident Evil movie is like trying to compare “The Shawshank Redemption” to “The Shining” — both based on Stephen King books, but apples and oranges in terms of film genre and style.
This brings us to “Uncharted,” the latest big-budget action/adventure in theaters now based on the best-selling video game series of the same name. There’s a constant push-and-pull with whether to review the film as a video game adaptation or just as a movie in the action/adventure genre.
Since I’ve never played an “Uncharted” game, and only have a passing knowledge of the series, I have to look at it purely as an Indiana Jones-style knock-off — which the games unapologetically are. And as your run-of-the-mill treasure hunt hopping from country to country, it’s a lot of fun. But it’s just not anything new or special, and whether that matters or not is yet to be seen.
In this origin-story adaptation of the hit video game series, street-smart thief Nathan Drake (played by Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago.
What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs.
If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries with their third partner, Chloe Frazier (Sophia Ali), they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother — but only if they can learn to work together.
Despite being a familiar, by-the-book adventure film, there are far worse action movies and video game movies than “Uncharted,” at least from the production side of things. The story follows a pretty solid roadmap of how to get from points A to Z, the action scenes are fun and well edited and the sets and locations are pretty cool.
If you’re in the right mood to turn off your brain and let the flashy CGI and ridiculous action wash over you for two hours, it’s great fun. I’m a sucker for adventure movies like this, so even though I could get the same thing done better in the Indiana Jones movies or “Romancing the Stone,” I still get a thrill from booby traps in an old temple or a chase scene through a foreign city.
And yet, there is still plenty to turn you off from this one, starting with the big hook of the films — the actors. As an origin story, both Holland and Wahlberg are about 10 years younger than the characters in the games and don’t quite match them in terms of characterization. Whether the actors didn’t want to develop Drake and Sully fuller or were trying to do something different, they don’t seem to care on screen which makes me not care about them and their adventure.
Even though the action scenes can be a lot of fun, they are unfortunately few and far between with a lot of downtime focusing on mystery solving or exposition. This would be fine if they were clever or as excitingly paced as the action scenes, but it’s mostly people sitting in a hotel room, sitting in a museum, sitting in an office.
Since “Uncharted” is based on a series of games, an attempt at a movie series is the logical next step with at least three moments — including two mid-credits scenes — setting up what could come next. If Holland and Wahlberg can step up and get more into these roles next time, and the action is just as fun, it could just work out.