‘Venom’ sequel ups the fun and antics with Carnage

After Superman and Batman, Spider-Man is arguably the most popular superhero in the world. From the minds of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko to the pages of thousands of Marvel comics to the silver screen in several forms, the web-slinger Peter Parker is a mainstay in pop culture.
It’s interesting then that Venom, one of Spider-Man’s most famous foes, did not receive a proper or particularly well-liked incarnation on the big screen in his first outing in “Spider-Man 3” in 2007, especially after the huge success of the hero’s other main villains, Green Goblin and Doc Ock.
Even when the character got his own movie in 2018, and it wasn’t at all related to the Spider-Man movies we knew and love or even included the hero, it felt like Venom was wasted and become a punchline more than a real-life depiction of the beloved character.
Thankfully, the sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” does a lot to make up for all the missteps that occurred in that initial film. Despite some ongoing problems and a few questionable decisions, this sequel does a lot to improve both Brock and Venom as fleshed-out characters who are finally as fun to watch on the big screen as meant to read in the comics.
Directed by actor and longtime motion-capture wizard Andy Serkis, Venom’s second outing not only pushes the character’s personal story along toward a promised third appearance but does so with creative action and a lot of humor and heart.
Investigative journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) struggles to adjust to his new life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante.
Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) before his execution, but when he attacks Brock and a small part of Venom gets into his bloodstream, Kasady becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison.
As Brock and Venom continue to butt heads over their relationship, Kasady and his partner Shriek (Naomie Harris) begin to wreak havoc in San Francisco. Now, the city’s only hope is for Brock and Venom to work together and become the anti-hero they were meant to be.
One of the biggest problems with the first Venom film is it took itself way too seriously. There are places for genuine heart in Brock’s story, but he and Venom naturally work as a rom-com couple with smart remarks and clever banter, which there is plenty of here.
With the inclusion of Kasady and Carnage, who are just as funny in their own much more twisted ways, the film feels much more like a campy melodrama in the same vein as a soap opera with the “serious” moments played up as cheesy. With an actor like Harrelson who can deliver drama and comedy equally effectively, he fit the character perfectly.
Unfortunately, the biggest thing holding the Venom movies back so far is their PG-13 rating, essentially making them movies for families with older kids. Yes, the Spider-Man comics are for kids, but when Venom and Carnage got their own series farther down the line, the brutal and graphic content was aimed at older teens and adults because they are villains first and foremost. Remember, the alien symbiotes need to eat brains to survive.
So when scenes of either Venom or Carnage going after people and tossing them around like rag dolls before chomping off their heads is either shown off-screen or with a bunch of smoke or debris covering the kills, it doesn’t really do the characters service.
Thankfully, the human actors make up for a lot of that shortfall. I’ve already mentioned Harrelson, but Hardy once again gives his performances as Brock and Venom’s voice 100% effort. Meanwhile, Harris is hauntingly tragic and terrifying as Shriek. And although she isn’t in it much, Michelle Williams returning as Brock’s ex-girlfriend was a treat.
I wasn’t looking forward to a sequel to “Venom” after that first film from 2018 was such a let-down. But after the pleasantly enjoyable improvement the outing with Carnage turned out to be, I can’t wait for Brock and Venom to return as soon as possible.