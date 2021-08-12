‘The Suicide Squad’ redo is a bloody good improvement

The few movie studios that try to take a mulligan and remake a big-budget franchise installment in order to put their own stamp on the overall cinematic universe rarely make it work. From the unbearably boring “Fantastic Four” remake for Marvel to the latest iterations of Batman and Superman for the DC Extended Universe, a new take on beloved characters doesn't always work.
Thankfully, the DCEU took a chance on out-of-the-box filmmaker James Gunn, writer and director of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” to have a sequel/reboot of DC’s misfire “Suicide Squad,” the 2016 film about a group of super villains forced to team up.
With the right material in the right hands, Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” is an improvement upon the first film in almost every way, keeping and boosting the few elements that did work from the 2016 installment while changing everything that didn’t and adding other things that work even better.
The only drawback “The Suicide Squad” has is its R rating for ridiculously over-the-top amounts of swearing, violence and other adult things that the PG-13 crowd probably should not be seeing. However, because Gunn understands these characters and the movie universe they’re in so well, the freedom allowed in that R rating helps realize what the Suicide Squad’s cinematic outing should have been from the start — a bloody fun time.
At the Belle Reve prison, the worst super villains are kept locked up, but they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X, also known as the Suicide Squad.
In today’s assignment, a collection of cons including Bloodsport (played by Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) are dropped on the enemy-infused Central American island of Corto Maltese.
Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission to take out super evil genius the Thinker (Peter Capaldi). With the squad’s director, government official Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), and her team tracking their every movement, one wrong move and they're dead.
Newcomers to the DCEU will likely be confused or not as invested as longtime fans in the first act because the movie wastes no time getting right into the action. While the first film spent what felt like half an hour setting up each and every character and what they’re backstories are before the story really gets rolling, this one gives us a quick 5-minutes sum-up before diving right in.
Thankfully, on the flip side, there are only a few characters from the previous film who come back here, so with their histories already known, a lot more time is devoted to exploring and learning about these new characters. With as much violence and raw humor there is, Gunn gives the newer Squad members surprisingly strong emotional moments and fully realized personas that develop naturally rather than because the screenplay dictates it so.
The real reason this movie exists, however, is to experiment with how many different gross and creative ways people can be killed in a comedic fashion, and they go a long way to find out. From Elba and Cena’s characters having a contest to see who can make the coolest one-shot kill to Harley Quinn taking out dozens of henchmen with a javelin as cartoon flowers fill the screen where blood would be, the movie understands how ridiculous it is.
Now I fully understand that this type of comic book movie is not going to be for everyone, and I’m not just talking about the ultra violence and crass humor. While I think the screenplay is very smart and the characters are fun, I fully admit there is no real story nor any meaningful character development, the two most important things to nearly all movies.
However, I think this is a testament to a filmmaker and a franchise getting a second chance to prove their worth, and it pays off with flying colors. “The Suicide Squad” is not as important as Batman or Superman, but it is a blast compared to those other heroes’ recent outings.