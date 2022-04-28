‘The Northman’ is a brutal, beautiful and bizarre viking epic

Some movies leave you feeling exhausted after watching them. Not tired because they were so boring, but physically drained from how intense and unforgiving the subject material is. Think “Schindler’s List” or “Requiem for a Dream” — excellent productions that are expertly directed with an outstanding cast, but you’ll likely not watch them more than once.
That’s the type of film audiences get with “The Northman,” the latest from writer/director Robert Eggers, whose previous outings “The VVitch” and “The Lighthouse” are independent gems with unique visions and layered narratives.
Now, with a much larger budget and grander scope, Eggers is taking his penchant for bizarre, uneven and often hypnotic storytelling and making a Viking epic. “The Northman” is something halfway between Cecil B. DeMille and David Lynch and, thankfully, just as good.
However, this film won’t be for everyone. Not only is it brutal in its depictions of sex and violence — it is 9th century Vikings, after all — but the mixture of realism, metaphor and fantasy to tell the story more as a myth or legend rather than an action film can be an exhausting experience trying to keep up with and understand and reflect on what’s happening on screen.
From a critical and technical level, “The Northman” is a gorgeous piece of cinema, an auteur taking something very old and making it fresh and exciting in his own way. Hopefully audiences will take to it kindly, but I doubt it will be the blockbuster it deserves to be.
In about 900 A.D. in Scandanavia, the young Prince Amleth is on the verge of becoming a man when his father, King Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke), is brutally murdered by his uncle, who kidnaps the boy’s mother, Queen Gudrun (Nicole Kidman). Amleth has no choice but to run way.
Two decades later, Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) is now a Viking who raids Slavic villages. After one raid, Amleth soon meets a Nordic prophet who reminds him of his vow — save his mother, kill his uncle and avenge his father.
Pretending to be one of the captured slaves on their way to his uncle and mother’s kingdom, Amleth and another slave, Olga (Anya Taylor-Joy), begin planning a way to reclaim the kingdom and fulfill their destiny.
If the story sounds somewhat familiar, yes, it’s “Hamlet,” except it would be more accurate to say “Hamlet” is an adaptation of this 13th century Scandinavian legend. Either way, it’s a familiar tale to much of the Western world, and the way Eggers and the film’s co-author Sjón, an Icelandic poet, adapt the millennia-old poem so it sticks to its roots is welcome. Though not an outright fantasy, “The Northman” is full of Nordic visions of Odin and Valkyries and imagery that one would image when hearing an old myth retold rather than in a historical record.
That doesn’t mean the film gets uncomfortably real at times, especially during it’s action scenes, which don’t happen often but are all the more effective when the do. Rather than chopping editing to hide the brutality, Eggers’ action scenes frequently use long, steady takes that show swords slicing, arrows piercing and heads cracking without glorification or pity — just matter of fact violence that the people in this world had to endure.
And yet, this is oddly one of the most gorgeous films of the year. Not the graphic stuff as much, but in the lingering takes of the Irish countryside standing in for Iceland there is beauty everywhere. Yes, the kingdom and its buildings are beyond filthy, but the mountains, forests, volcanoes and more are breathtaking, towering over the the Vikings and Norse people.
Because this is a retelling of a myth and origin of one of Shakespeare’s greatest works, all the performances feel just like that — performances, actors putting on a play. Their actions feel more at home on a stage and their lines fitting an epic poetry reading, and yet it perfectly works here.
As of this writing, “The Northman” has made about $25 million off of a $90 million budget, a bad sign for cinephiles who love this type of production. Whether it’s too adult for the masses or too weird for the average Joe who sees five movies a year is hard to say, but it’s definitely worth seeing at least once.