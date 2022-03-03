‘The French Dispatch’ is Anderson’s love letter to journalism

The unique vision of director Wes Anderson has grown beyond the terms “stylized” or “quirky” to describe what are films that lovingly steal from the works of past directors and transform them into something wholly Andersonian.
With his latest comedy, “The French Dispatch,” now available to rent through streaming or watch on HBO Max, Anderson has cemented his love of pastel color pallets, symmetrical blocking, 90-degree angled cinematography and nostalgic soundtracks into not just what his films look like but into a brand.
Starting with “Rushmore,” his breakout picture 23 years ago, Anderson continues to push the bar higher and higher for what an audience will tolerate. I’ve already mentioned some of his trademarks, but his forays into mixed animation styles, aspect ratio choices, color vs. black-and-white, the use of title cards in a chapter-like structure and Russian doll story-within-a-story formatting have only increased as the years go on.
Anderson wants you to remember you’re watching a movie, a fabricated version of the world with him as God and his fingerprints all over the screen. I imagine the same could be said about the publication of a magazine that uses all the same techniques, and none fit the bill better than The New Yorker, a favorite of Anderson’s for decades. It seems we’ve come full circle.
Faced with the impending dissolution of “The French Dispatch,” a factual weekly magazine on various subjects, old-school editor-in-chief Arthur Howitzer Jr. (played by Bill Murray) assembles the crème de la crème of the magazine’s loyal expatriate journalists for one final issue.
Against the backdrop of the fictional picturesque town of Ennui-sur-Blasé, France, three main articles unfold, pivoting around a tormented genius artist (Benicio del Toro) by an eccentric lecturer (Tilda Swinton); a moody revolutionary idealist (Timothée Chalamet) by a conflicted ace reporter (Frances McDormand); and a legendary chef (Steven Park) for the police by a flamboyant journalist (Jeffrey Wright).
Beyond his stylistic trademarks, Anderson’s greatest strength is his ever-growing band of actors, many of whom are among the best of their generation and have continued to rejoin the madness film after film. Murray and Jason Schwartzman have been in nearly every film since they starred in “Rushmore,” but the likes of Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Anjelica Huston, McDormand, Edward Norton, Swinton and Owen Wilson are welcomed back with open arms.
But there’s always a revolving list of Hollywood superstars who only appear in one or two Anderson films and are done that are the most enjoyable to see. With the likes of del Toro, Chalamet and Wright trying their hands at it here make me hope they return for the next one.
The film is not only a loving tribute to The New Yorker specifically but to 20th century journalism as a whole. Each section dives deep into not only the articles printed in the magazine itself — with occasional narration from Swinton, McDormand and Wright — but everything happening in and around the stories that the journalists may or may not have included.
By jumping back and forth between full screen and widescreen, as well as black-and-white and color, Anderson makes a point of showing the varying perspectives that go into telling a single story, from the people in it to the author’s own personal view to what is actually printed for the reader. On the one hand, Anderson goes further than ever with his stylization, but it also makes perfect sense for each of the pieces as they unfold.
As a comedy, the humor is exactly what one would expect from Anderson at this point, who co-writes all his films with the same few collaborators. Playing into the absurdity of the situations and irony of them, the humor is subtle and chugs along quickly with their plots, but nearly every shot of every scene has something clever to say with some jokes landing better than others.
Although not receiving nearly as much praise or awards attention as some of Anderson’s previous films, I suspect “The French Dispatch” will be held up by fans of both the auteur and independent cinema alike as a tour-de-force in both production style and storytelling.
This film may be a disjointed anthology of independent stories, but it’s filled with love — from the characters within the stories, the journalists putting the magazine together and the filmmakers behind the camera — and it’s evident in every quirky, stylized frame.