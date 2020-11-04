This recipe is for the second course for your Thanksgiving meal. It’s an old favorite but it’s lightened up a bit. The romaine and celery, the apples and grapes, the toasted walnuts and the pomegranate seeds all offer a host of nutrition to this healthy menu.
It is delectable and easy to prepare.
I would serve it right along with the main course, whatever you are fixing and you can make this salad in the morning, while your turkey, ham, or chicken is in the oven. Served on a large platter, it makes for an attractive addition for your Thanksgiving table. Enjoy!
WALDORF SALAD (serves 8)
Ingredients
1/4 cup light sour cream
2 tbsp. mayonnaise
2 tbsp. white wine vinegar
1 tbsp. Dijon mustard
1 1/2 tsp. pure honey
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 (5-ounce) package romaine hearts, leaves separated
1/2 small head red leaf lettuce, leaves torn
3 stalks celery, thinly sliced
2 apples, thinly sliced
1 cup seedless purple grapes, halved
1/2 cup toasted walnuts, chopped
1/4 cup pomegranate seeds
Directions
Whisk together sour cream, mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, and honey in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Toss lettuces with half of dressing, reserving remaining. Arrange on a platter and top with celery, apples, grapes, walnuts, and pomegranate seeds. Drizzle with reserved dressing.
(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and a registered dietician. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)