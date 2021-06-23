The children of Dominick and Bertha (Brabham) Capito happily announce that their parents’ 75th wedding anniversary is approaching. They were united in marriage on July 1, 1946, at St. John’s Catholic Church of Olean by the Rev. William B. Quinlan.
This union brought about five daughters: Karen (Larry) Welty of Olean; Jacqueline (Jack) Milligan of Silver Springs, Fla.; Mary (Roger) Hoshal of Allegany; Antoinette (David) Cornell of Dryden; and Andrea (Rick) Konsulis of Valrico, Fla. They have 19 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Dominick and Bertha have spent many happy years camping and traveling to different places all over the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. They have been fortunate enough to visit Italy, the birthplace of Dominick’s parents and older siblings. The couple have also toured other amazing places abroad, such as Australia, Europe, Mexico and several cruise ship destinations.
Dominick retired from Morgan Linen and John Ash Cleaners. Bertha retired from Loeffler Cosmetics and Beauty Supply. They reside at 1392 Witherell Heights and spend the winter months at their Florida home in Silver Springs.
In announcing the anniversary, “Their family agrees it is an absolute blessing to have attained such a monumental milestone. You have shared this love for each other and in turn, have built a beautiful life. Here’s to many more years of being great together.”
A dinner celebration is planned with the immediate family.
Meanwhile, a look back 75 years to 1946 reveals:
• The average price of a new car was $1,200 and a gallon of gasoline was 21 cents.
• The top baby names were James for a boy and Mary for a girl.
• Harry S. Truman was president of the United States.
• American banker John C. Biggins of the Flatbush National Bank of Brooklyn invented the first bank-issued credit card.
• Tupperware was invented by American chemist Earl Silas Tupper.
• Joe Louis was the heavyweight champion in boxing.
• The first electric clothes dryers were on the market.
• The film “The Best Years of Our Lives,” about three servicemen returning home from World War II, is released. It wins seven Academy Awards and is the highest-grossing Hollywood movie since “Gone With the Wind.”