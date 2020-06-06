Star Wars meets old west adventure in ‘The Mandalorian’

The great thing about Star Wars is the setting of a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away means the stories told in that franchise can be almost anything. Even though the main genre is obviously science fiction, different subgenres are explored with each new story.
With the original trilogy from 1977 to 1983, it was traditional space opera aesthetics, but the prequel trilogy from 1999 to 2005 had elements of political thriller and spy movies. Spin-off movie “Rogue One” was a Vietnam War film and “Solo: A Star Wars Story” is a western.
There have been homages to old American western stories in Star Wars before — the bad guy wears a black hat and a major location is a desert reminiscent of John Ford movies, after all — but nothing in Star Wars feels like an examination of the western quite like “The Mandalorian.”
Exclusively shown on the Disney+ streaming service, the show is a traditional western serial akin to “The Lone Ranger” with the added twist of Star Wars’ aliens, space ships and laser blasters. At its core, however, is an adventure series taking some of the best of both genres and bringing them together for a new generation of fans.
After the last couple of Star Wars movies in theaters received mixed to poor reviews and divided fans as much as disappointed them, “The Mandalorian” is a breath of fresh air and a piece of the puzzle that nearly everyone agrees is great.
Set five years after the events of “Return of the Jedi” and the fall of the Galactic Empire, the series follows the title character, the Mandalorian bounty hunter (played by Pedro Pascal), and his exploits in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.
Hired by an enigmatic client with ex-Empire connections to track down and capture an unnamed 50-year-old target, the Mandalorian soon discovers his latest bounty is actually a child of the Jedi Yoda’s species, thought to be the last of his kind. Reluctant to hand over the defenseless child, the Mandalorian refuses to deliver the child to his client and the two go on the run.
Now wanted by his client’s gang of bounty hunters and a group of ex-Empire troops, the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda hop from planet to planet, taking odd jobs and making new friends —and enemies — along the way all while learning more about each other’s pasts.
This series is a big step in the right direction toward expanding the stories outside of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader since Disney bought the “Star Wars” brand. With an entire galaxy at their fingertips, Disney has the potential to tell hundreds of stories over thousands of years.
But with “The Mandalorian,” that idea starts small so it has room to grow. While the title character does hop from planet to planet, his adventure is relatively small scale and feels much more like a rogue cowboy traveling from town to town in the old west. Because it’s set amidst the main films, there are several references to the movies that fans will enjoy, but the Easter eggs don’t distract and you don’t need to have seen all the movies to understand this show.
There are a couple of episodes that borrow directly from classic westerns like “The Magnificent Seven” and Clint Eastwood’s Man with No Name trilogy. Combine that with a score that is heavily influenced by Ennio Morricone and traditional Native American music and everything about Star Wars blends wonderfully into the western genre.
At the heart of this series, however, is a cast of familiar and relatable characters portrayed by some pretty famous actors. Pascal’s performance of the Mandalorian is reminiscent of an old gunslinger shrouded in mystery since he never takes his helmet off or speaks more than a handful of words per sentence. Combine that with supporting performances by Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte among others and these people feel so real.
But perhaps the biggest factor in “The Mandalorian’s” success comes from the steady leadership of the show’s creator and main writer, Jon Favreau. Better known as the director of films like “Elf,” “Iron Man” and the live-action “Lion King” remake, it’s Favreau’s vision as the writer of six of these episodes that ties it all together as an emotionally effective story.