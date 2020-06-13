Sci-fi ‘The Vast of Night’ gets max effect from minimal budget

When you do something with a burning passion, a lack of experience doesn’t really matter. Whether it’s Orson Wells’s “Citizen Kane,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs” or Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” some of the best movies are a writer/director’s freshmen effort.
The difference with these filmmakers is their experiences came from other areas, such as television, radio or odd industry jobs around Hollywood. This is what makes “The Vast of Night,” the debut film of Andrew Patterson so different — he doesn’t have any other credits.
Although Patterson’s experience in the industry is primarily from making commercials, you can see his love of movies and what he’s been influenced by. Taking inspiration from everything from “The War of the Worlds” to “The Twilight Zone” to “The X-Files,” Patterson who wrote, produced, directed and edited this sci-fi thriller on a shoestring budget of $700,000, uses knowledge of pulpy sci-fi from the 1950s and makes something truly impressive.
Even if there are no A-list actors or bombastic special effects most sci-fi blockbusters have, the heart and passion for this genre and this story is in every frame of the final movie. In fact, that lack of a budget and major-studio meddling only enhances the thrills.
Framed as an episode of “Paradox Theatre,” a fictional anthology TV series like “The Twilight Zone,” the story follows switchboard operator Fay (played by Sierra McCormick) and radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz), two teenagers in small-town Cayuga, New Mexico.
Taking place all in the course of one night, the two teens hear a strange sound coming through the radio and switchboard while almost everyone else is at the high school basketball game. After Fay hears the noise interrupt Everett‘s broadcast of the game, they set out to investigate.
As the duo begin to gather evidence through a series of interviews and make their way through town, their uneasy and suspicious feelings about what’s actually happening continue to grow until they come face to face with something too incredible to believe.
I think whether or not you’ll enjoy this movie is all encapsulated in the opening scene. First a shot of an old TV in a living room with the opening titles of “Paradox Theater” showing the title of the movie before the camera zooms into the TV until the movie becomes widescreen and in color and we’re in it and part of the show.
From there, the viewer is introduced to the setting and main players through a series of long takes — some lasting three or four minutes — and fast-paced dialogue between the leads as they make their way from the high school gym to the telephone switchboard, helping deliver exposition and character development in completely natural ways.
As both a love letter to and critical look of life in the 1950s, Patterson has a lot of fun including plenty of winks at the camera by including cliches from the sci-fi stories of that time. There’s Fay telling Everett about the futurist inventions she’s seen in magazines like electric cars and cell phones, the teens casually smoking, the constant mention of the Communists and the Cold War and even the radio station’s call sign being WOTW (War of the World) brings a lot of humor to an otherwise tense and in some cases frightening story.
In this case, that lack of budget really helps build the tension and uneasy feeling. With no money for big special effects, most of the scenes are in darkly lit places that allow for the sound to give you many of the scares. Whether it’s the strange noises over the radio, Fay calling back someone who said there’s something in the sky and the line going dead or even the creepy, soft spoken voice of an old woman who may be crazy, that’s all you need.
In many cases, it’s what you don’t see that’s much scarier. Scenes of people talking where you can’t really see their faces because it’s too dark, or just hearing voices over the phone and them describing what they saw, let your imagination run wild. For Patterson, it may have been a budgetary choice, but it helps fuel the uneasy feeling that permeates the whole story.
In the tradition of classic sci-fi and shows like “The Twilight Zone,” the themes and ideas here are much bigger than the story itself. As something so inexpensively made, “The Vast of Night” could lead to something much bigger for Patterson and science fiction as a whole.