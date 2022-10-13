Russell, Bale re-team for mediocre dramedy ‘Amsterdam’

Some people will go see any movie a particular actor or actress is in just because of how much they enjoy that celebrity, regardless of how good the movie looks or what the genre is. Others will go see any movie by a particular director because that director made some incredible films 30 years ago and this next one may be the great one they’ve been pining after for decades.
I am both of these types of people. I see a new movie every week regardless, but I try to plan whatever that new movie is with a star or director whose work I love. Usually, that goes for Tom Hanks or Tom Cruise or Steven Spielberg, but recently that’s been the case for Christian Bale.
Maybe his method acting choices to transform his body by losing or gaining 60 pounds within months, maybe it’s his perfection of the American accent that I always forget he’s Welsh until speaking in an interview, maybe it’s because he’s never fallen into being type-cast, but I don’t think there’s ever been a Bale performance that hasn’t been entertaining as well.
Now, for the third time, Bale is teaming up with David O. Russell, a writer/director whom I will also see any of his movies regardless of what they are, this latest one being “Amsterdam.” Seven years since Russell’s last film and nine since his last with Bale, there was a lot of build-up and anticipation going into this one.
Unfortunately, it didn’t quite live up to what the filmmaker, all-star cast and intriguing story promised. It’s not that “Amsterdam” is bad — it’s perfectly serviceable — but I expected so much more from Russell and Bale. Maybe they have other projects they’re more excited about, but if they weren’t giving their all in this one, I wouldn’t be surprised.
Quirky doctor Burt Berendsen (played by Bale) and attorney Harold Woodman (John David Washington) are best friends and World War I veterans who find themselves roped into an unexpected murder mystery in 1930s New York City.
When looking into the poisoning of their former regiment commander in the war who became a senator, the two are accused of killing his daughter and must clear their names. The friends find themselves in the living room of a wealthy textile heir (Rami Malek) whose sister is Valerie (Margot Robbie), a nurse Burt and Harold met during the war and moved to Amsterdam in 1918.
As the reunited trio investigates the murder further and uncovers one of the most outrageous plots in American history, they team up with a decorated general (Robert DeNiro), a fellow war vet and two secret agents to expose the mystery men behind it all.
The all-star cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana and the list goes on. And with all that talent on the screen, you’d think this would an exhilarating and exciting adventure with all the crime and quirky scenes and political intrigue. All of these people deliver excellent work again and again, but here it was like they were all sedated and out of the moment.
Sadly, the only common denominator has to be Russell. After a seven-year hiatus, the pressure might have been too much for him. The story isn’t as interesting as his previous successes, the humor isn’t as biting or laugh-out-loud funny, the drama isn’t as personal and effective. Even a broken clock is right twice a day, but the few scenes and moments that really worked were few and far between.
If I had to guess, Russell was so focused on what he wanted to say and the lessons he wanted to impart that everything else to a back seat. There is a lot of focus on the horrors of war, on veterans not getting the care they deserve, on the dangers of extremism and anti-democratic government. That’s all well and good, but if the jokes aren’t funny, the drama isn’t moving and the actors aren’t having fun, what’s it all for?
All the main actors have their follow-up films already in production or set for theaters. Russell doesn’t have any new movies in the works. That may be best for now.