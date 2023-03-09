With a few unique exceptions, the filmography of writer/director Guy Ritchie primarily consists of stories about British people taking on The Man with either criminals or secret agents — or both — and some fast-paced action.
Even when it doesn’t always work, there’s something comforting about knowing Ritchie is making the kind of movies he enjoys and is going to bring a couple of frequent collaborators like Jason Statham or Hugh Grant along to chew the scenery with some heavily stylized English accents that are almost unintelligible.
And for better or worse, that’s exactly what audiences get in “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre,” a spy action-comedy and pastiche of other British spy comedies like Johnny English, Austin Powers and even the TV series “The Avengers” from the 1960s.
But while those characters and series are more general crowd pleasers with broader comedy, Ritchie’s sense of humor — while effective if you’re in the mood for it — is pretty specific. Because, except for a few exceptions, his films are made for adult audiences with more focus on the action and convoluted crime plots, having elements from a lighthearted family comedy don’t always mix.
Thankfully, the charisma and talent on display both on the screen and behind the camera are evident, so it’s hard to be upset when there’s very little technically wrong with “Operation Fortune.” But as expected plot beats hit unceremoniously and the clashing humor and action miss as often as they hit, there’s sadly little to celebrate either.
In the film, when a gang of Ukrainians steal a billion-dollar device known as “The Handle,” the British government hires Nathan Jasmine (played by Cary Elwes) to retrieve the Handle before eccentric billionaire arms dealer Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant) can sell it to the highest bidder.
Jasmine recruits super spy Orson Fortune (played by Statham) a team of some of the world’s best young operatives (Aubrey Plaza and Bugzy Malone) to intercept the courier and recover the device, but the search is interrupted by Jasmine and Fortune’s old rival who delivers the Handle to Simmonds.
Learning Simmonds plans to host a charity gala, Fortune and his crew recruit the billionaire’s favorite Hollywood biggest movie star, Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), to distract Simmonds and help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.
Based on the names alone, the cast often takes the confusing or awkward material and makes it work through reliably entertaining chemistry. Because it’s primarily the same six or eight characters on screen a majority of the time, making each player stand out with unique characteristics and personality, and having them bounce quips and one-liners off each other, works well enough even when they aren’t laugh-out-loud funny.
The stand-out of this group is Grant’s portrayal of eccentric billionaire Simmonds. While the rest fit their expected roles well, he understands best what kind of film Ritchie is going for. Bringing loud clothing, caricatured accent and a number of quirks to Simmonds, Grant makes him easy to laugh at as not much of a threat at all, which works perfectly for a spy comedy villain.
True to form, the action scenes are professionally handled and full of brutal punches, lethal fires and humorous flair. But the type of fast-paced and high-energy fights ramped up with frantic camerawork and sporadic cutting that for some reason works in a Ritchie production is largely absent here.
With the likes of Statham and, in more recent roles, Plaza taking command as the person in the room who best knows what they’re doing, the action can be effective. Paired with mostly smooth, distanced cinematography and subdued editing, however, doesn’t bring out the best in anyone, even when their best is right there.
In the pantheon of crime and action comedies, Ritchie is sitting pretty near the top with the likes of “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” “Snatch” and 2020’s “The Gentlemen.” And bringing new spins on classic stories with adaptations of “Sherlock Holmes” and Disney’s “Aladdin,” he’s proven he can take his special brand of action and humor and make it work just about anywhere.
With “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre,” a Ritchie film through and through, only time will tell if it’ll be remembered at all.