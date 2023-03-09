"Cheaper by the Dozen"

OLEAN — The Olean Theatre Workshop on Washington Street is presenting “Cheaper by the Dozen” to audiences tonight, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and at a 2:30 p.m. matinee Sunday.

Based on a book written by Frank B. Gilbreth and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey, two of the dozen children of the actual Gilbreth family, the story was dramatized into this play version by Christopher Sergel in 1950.

