ALLEGANY — Ralph and Joan Gattuso of Chapin Cross Road are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today.
The former Joan M. Edstrom exchanged vows with Ralph A. Gattuso on Aug. 1, 1970, at the St. Bonaventure Friary. The Rev. Cairnan Haggerty, OFM, and the Rev. Richard Elliott, pastor of Bethany Lutheran Church, officiated at the double-ring, interfaith ceremony.
Joan and Ralph have lived and worked in the Olean/Allegany area for the majority of their married lives, and both retired in 2000. Since retirement, they have traveled throughout the United States, wintering in Arizona and Florida.
They have a son, Daniel, who lives in Buffalo.