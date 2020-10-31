ALFRED — Alfred University offered alumni this past week a special Zoom program featuring Richburg pumpkin carver Eric Jones.
Jones, a 1997 graduate of Alfred’s School of Art and Design, was highlighted because his artistic skills have been on display as part of Food Network’s “Halloween Wars,” airing over the past two months. The finale episode airs again on Sunday night.
Jones was part of a three-man team that also featured a sugar artist and cake artist. They were pitted against four other teams from across the country to win a monetary grand prize. The show has aired on Sundays.
As part of the Zoom program, Jones instructed Alfred University President Mark Zupan in carving a ”Frankensteinesque” pumpkin. The hour-long program included friendly banter as well as real pumpkin-carving tips. Jones revealed that he seldom uses a carving knife, and instead uses tools commonly wielded by clay sculptors.
His works are three-dimensional and carved on the surface of the pumpkin after scraping away the tough outer skin. He only illuminates the pumpkins from outside sources. The best pumpkins for his style of carving are the dark orange kind. He also carves snow, ice and sand.
When the carving is complete, he uses an air brush to highlight the features.
Despite all the work, Jones says the pumpkin artworks only last about two weeks, and that is all right with him.
However, carving pumpkins is not the artist’s only claim to fame. After graduating from AU, Jones started working as a graphic designer in Olean. He expanded his skills with caricature drawing and is now the head of his own company.
While he can be found drawing caricatures at local events, he has also drawn caricatures for everyone from local couples tying the knot to celebrities such as Kelly Rippa, Derek Jeter and politicians such as President Barrack Obama and Joe Biden. He estimates that he has drawn more than 100,000 people at live events and 70,000 more from photos.
Jones has been carving pumpkins since he was a child, he told Zupan, and always tried to create something better than his siblings.
Jones’s work can be seen at www.giveacarcature.com.
He lives near Richburg with his wife, a teacher in the Bolivar-Richburg district, and their three children.