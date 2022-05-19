On DVD and VOD: ‘Cyrano’ – the greatest love story ever… sung?

If you were to ask me on any given day what my favorite classic story is, there is a very good chance I would say “Cyrano de Bergerac,” the 1897 play by Edmond Rostand. A fictionalized version on the life of the real French writer, soldier and duelist with a large nose, the play has everything you could want in a piece of entertainment — romance, slapstick, sword fights, double entendres, war, poetry and the most likable main character in history.
But as a movie lover, just about every film version and adaptation of Cyrano’s story has been a joy. From the faithful 1950 adaptation starring José Ferrer to the 1987 contemporary comedy “Roxanne” starring Steve Martin to the Netflix original “The Half of It” about teens in a small town, the story is universal and can work wonderfully in almost every setting.
Now, a new musical adaptation that came out in limited release during 2021’s award season is available to rent or own through streaming or on DVD, and it again proves how perfect this story is.
“Cyrano,” directed by Joe Wright, began as a 2018 stage musical written and directed by Erica Schmidt, with music by the band The National, and starring Peter Dinklage — Schmidt’s real-life husband — in the title role.
All the elements for the film adaptation being a commercial and critical success were there from the start, with the beloved and timeless source material and a director known for his lavish, Oscar-winning period-piece dramas such as “Pride & Prejudice,” “Atonement” and “Darkest Hour.”
Whether the public had had enough of musicals in 2021 by the time “Cyrano” came out or the studio didn’t have confidence in it by moving its release date several times and only playing it in limited theaters, it was a big box office disappointment. Hopefully, it will have a second chance on TV screens and get the recognition it deserves.
A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (Dinklage) is a chivalrous swordsman and tortured poet who dares not voice his fervent feelings for his beloved Roxanne (Haley Bennett). A lion on the battlefield but of short stature physically, Cyrano worries Roxanne will only see him for his height and not his heart.
Unfortunately, Roxanne finds herself smitten with the handsome but inarticulate new French Army recruit Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) who will serve under Cyrano. Swearing to keep his love or Roxanne secret, Cyrano offers to ghostwrite ardent love letters for his charming opponent.
However, cruel, unexpressed love has never stopped growing in the duelist’s sad heart as he plays matchmaker for his beloved and friend. As Cyrano strives to summon the courage to confess his profound feelings, he and Christian are unexpectedly sent to the front, leaving Roxanne behind.
While every lead of the story makes the Cyrano character their own, you’d be hard-pressed to find one as charming, hilarious and heartbreaking as Dinklage. Through gorgeous recitations, witty retorts and expert swordsmanship, Dinklage encapsulates everything about Cyrano with ease, which should be no surprise from one of the best actors of his generation. You don’t see one of the stars of “Game of Thrones” or numerous blockbusters and indies — he’s just Cyrano. It’s no wonder he received so many nominations for Best Actor, except, of course, at the Oscars.
Sadly, one of the most inconsequential aspects of the production is the songs. As a musical, the musical numbers should stand out. And while the choreography is gorgeous and all the singing is excellent, the actual music and lyrics aren’t that memorable or impressive. The whole thing could have worked just as well as a straight play adaptation.
Thankfully, everything else about the production is stellar, which isn’t surprising for a Joe Wright film. The film earned numerous nominations for production design, costumes and makeup and the craft on display is beautiful and elevates the romance and play-like feeling of the film.
There is a version of “Cyrano de Bergerac” out there for everyone, and though this may not be my or your favorite, it’s worth seeing as an excellent adaptation and one of Dinklage’s best performances to date.