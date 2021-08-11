OLEAN — Mackenzie Haley Yanetsko and Matthew Steven Gnan were united in marriage July 31, 2021, in a ceremony at Good Times of Olean.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents, Tom and Meme Yanetsko of Olean. The maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Melanie Yanetsko of Tampa, Fla.
Bridesmaids were Jenna DiPasquale of Avon, Ashley Sugar of Dallas, Texas, Shannon Tolman of Irmo, S.C., Kayla Tyler of Cleveland, Ohio, Juliena Drake of Coudersport, Pa., and Sam Campos of Rochester.
Flower girls were Teagan Auman of St. Marys, Pa., and MaKenna DeMonte of Desoto County, Fla.
The groom is the son of Steve Gnan of St. Marys and Julie Rohrback of St. Marys.
The best man was Pete Petrusic of Chaplin, S.C., and groomsmen were Justin Bullard of Willow Street, Pa., Brian Rocque of Silver Creek, Doug Graham of Bradford, Pa., Josh Boots of Clinton, Pa., and Jake Lincoln of Newmanstown, Pa.
Ring bearers were AJ and Aiden DeLullo of St. Marys.
Jake Lincoln, a friend of the groom, presided over the marriage ceremony with music provided by RJ Pauley of Olean and vocalist Hanna Raineri of Rixford, Pa. A reception followed at the Old Library.
The bride is a graduate of Olean High School and Brockport University. She is a credit underwriter at Community Bank.
The groom is a graduate of St. Marys Area High School and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. He is the head athletic trainer at Portville Central School.
The couple reside in Olean.