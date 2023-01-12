Old friendships die hard in dark comedy ‘Banshees of Inisherin’

Old friends Colin Farrell (left) and Brendan Gleeson reunite only to part ways in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” written and directed by Martin McDonagh.

 Searchlight Pictures/20th Century Studios

Have you ever had a friend in your life for many years, and you might see each other or talk on the phone once a week and everything was grand? But then you miss a lunch date or don’t reschedule a golf weekend or are out of town and don’t send Christmas greetings. A few months go by and you realize you haven’t seen or spoken to that friend in over a year. “What happened?” you think to yourself. “Everything was going fine.”

Now, instead of that slow steady drop off period over a year, imagine that friendship just ends one random day for no reason at all. How would you react?

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social