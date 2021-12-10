OCTaves Jazz Band to perform holiday concert tonight, Saturday

OLEAN — The holiday season is in full swing, and the Olean Community Theater is ready to keep that festive feeling going this weekend.
Two performances of “A Christmas Celebration” by the OCTaves Jazz Band are set for tonight and Saturday in the Olean Community Theater’s new home on South Barry Street.
The local jazz band consists of 17 musicians, led by director Ruth Fuller, and will play a selection of holiday songs, both religious and secular from traditional to 20th century standards.
The evening will also feature vocalists Angie Emley, Tim Hollamby, Mark Lungershausen, Christine Panebianco, Alexandra Scalise, Skyler Schapp and Rodney Stebbins.
“We’re playing a bunch of Christmas favorites that everyone would know,” said Hollamby, OCT president. “And Ruth is also featuring each section of the band, so there’s a horn section song they’re doing, a flute quartet, different things like that.”
Since moving into their new home at the former Temple B’Nai Israel in the past year, Hollamby said the OCTaves have performed three concerts but this will be their very first holiday show.
“The OCTaves will probably be performing three or four times a year at the theater going forward in addition to the normal shows we do,” he said.
The program consists of 14 songs ranging in genre and style from “Silent Night” to “Santa Baby,” “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch” to “O Holy Night.” Hollamby said one of the standouts is the last song before intermission, “Mary, Did You Know,” which includes the whole band and all the singers.
“A lot of us haven’t been able to make it through the whole thing without crying,” he said. “The harmonies in the new space we have are just so pretty. I think that will be a crowd favorite.”
After not being able to play together for over a year, Hollamby said the band members are excited to play together again. He said it was hard on everyone to not be working together for so long that they were all itching to get going again.
“It’s nice being able to do different things in the theater and get back into a schedule again,” he added.
Unfortunately, the performance will be bittersweet since their longtime percussionist won’t be present. The concert will be dedicated to the memory of Harold Williams, who passed away suddenly on Nov. 29.
Hollamby said Williams was a constant pulse on the drum kit for the theater’s pit orchestra for nearly 20 years and was a founding member of the OCTaves. He said he couldn’t remember a show he was in where Williams wasn’t involved.
“It’s a huge loss for OCT and the community as well because he was an all-around great guy,” he said. “We want to honor him and dedicate this performance to him.”
Because the 2020 holiday season was far from normal with hardly any live events and most things happening through streaming, Hollamby said he hopes this concert will help people get in the Christmas spirit.
“There’s nothing like sitting in a big auditorium or theater and hearing live music, especially Christmas music. It always puts everyone in a good mood,” he said. “And we’ve transformed the inside of the theater into a winter wonderland, so when you walk in you go, ‘Wow, it’s so pretty in here,’ so I think people will feel that when they walk into the room.”
Performances of “A Christmas Celebration” are tonight at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. in the theater at 127 S. Barry St. Tickets are $5 each at the door.
As coronavirus cases continue to rise, attendees will be required to wear masks while inside the theater regardless of vaccination status.
Homemade cookies and hot chocolate will also be available for purchase. Additional donations are welcome to help support the OCT Building Fund.
The OCTaves Christmas Celebration is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.