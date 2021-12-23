‘No Way Home’ celebrates Spider-Man’s past, present and future

As the ongoing comic-book movie boom plows ahead into its third decade, the debate about what truly kicked it off in the first place rages on. Many agree that the double success of “Blade” and “X-Men” in 2000 was what got the ball rolling, but the film that pushed the promise of successful comic adaptations to the billion-dollar industry it is today was 2002’s “Spider-Man.”
The overwhelming commercial and critical success of the trilogy starring Tobey Maguire and directed by Sam Rami paved the way for future Marvel adaptations, which led to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the dominance those movies have had on the box office for the past nine years.
Of course, in that time, there was a second attempt at a Spider-Man franchise separate from the MCU with Andrew Garfield in the title role, which sadly only had two installments before being canceled. Then a deal between Sony — Spider-Man’s IP owner — and Disney allowed the web-crawler to be included in the MCU as the third iteration of the character.
And now, that version of Spider-Man portrayed by Tom Holland is wrapping up his own standalone trilogy with “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which picks up right after the previous film, “Far From Home,” left off with J. Jonah Jameson revealing to the world that Spider-Man’s true identity is Peter Parker.
With the friendly neighborhood web-slinger unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero, Peter can’t help but feel guilty for the effect it’s having on his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya), his Aunt May (Marissa Tomei) and others close to him.
When he asks for help from fellow Avenger Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), a spell that will make the world forget Peter is Spider-Man goes awry, the cracks in the multiverse are opened up and the hero’s foes start coming through.
With Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doc Oc (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) among others lost and confused in a universe that isn’t their own, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
Although set in the same universe as Iron Man, Captain America and all the Avengers, the Holland-led Spider-Man movies have done a good job of standing alone with some tie-ins but mostly doing their own thing as a Peter still in high school tries to figure out how to be more than a Spider-Boy or Spider-Teen.
That has been completely blown open with the return of villains from the previous Maguire and Garfield films making their return in glorious fashion. They say a movie is only as good as its villain, and with the likes of Spider-Man’s past foes back on the big screen — especially Dafoe and Molina — this is what lifelong fans have been wanting to see for years.
Unfortunately, fan service and connections to previous films can only go so far because it will inevitably alienate moviegoers who won’t know or understand the importance of these connections. As thrilled as I was to see Dafoe and Molina, someone who hasn’t seen all the other movies won’t be as invested, which is a shame.
Meanwhile, the core story of this Peter having to go through the toughest tests of his life so far, as well as the emotional connections he has with MJ, May and others close to him, really do push this into great movie territory. For the first time, he’s putting the “Man” in Spider-Man.
As for the filmmaking itself, it’s perfectly serviceable. While director Jon Watts is in no way bad, the desire for all Marvel properties to look relatively similar and rather bland does hold him back. The action is exciting and the special effects are great, but the overall style of these movies can’t compare to the unique visions of Maguire’s and Garfield’s films.
However, a passing knowledge of Spider-Man, or Marvel movies in general, should be enough to make this one of the best and most fun movie experiences of the year. But for the big Spider-Man fans, this movie will be something you never dreamed would come true.